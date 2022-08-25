Football Season 2022/23 Predictions

The 2022/23 football season should be a cracker, with several of Europe’s top leagues expected to produce thrilling title races.

With UEFA’s three club competitions and the World Cup also in the mix, football fans have plenty to look forward to over the coming months. Here are our predictions.

Premier League

City have made a storming start to the new campaign, defeating West Ham United and Bournemouth without conceding a goal.

Liverpool should emerge as their main challengers despite drawing their first two games, but Pep Guardiola’s side are strongly fancied to retain the title.

La Liga

Real Madrid made a winning start to their defence of the La Liga crown and will be tough to stop in their quest to hang onto the trophy.

They roared home ahead of Barcelona last time around and will fancy their chances of repeating the trick after strengthening their squad.

Barca have also been busy in the transfer market this summer, but their off-field financial issues remain an unwelcome distraction.

Serie A

Serie A fans could be in for a treat this season, with several clubs harbouring genuine hopes of winning the title.

They include AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus, while Roma, Napoli and Atalanta could also be strong contenders.

Slight preference is for Juventus, but do not be surprised to see Jose Mourinho defy expectations by guiding Roma to the Scudetto.

Bundesliga

While Italy’s top flight is expected to feature a close title battle, it is likely to be a completely different story in the Bundesliga.

German football has been dominated by Bayern Munich in recent years, with the Bavarian giants roaring to ten successive titles.

Despite losing start striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer, it would be a major surprise if Bayern failed to claim top spot again.

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 is another league that has suffered from predictability over the past few years, with Paris Saint Germain’s vast wealth skewing the competition.

PSG have won eight of the last 10 titles and they should add to their tally this season given the resources at their disposal.

Lyon, Marseille, Monaco and Nice will probably challenge for Champions League qualification, but PSG are expected to be runaway title winners.

Champions League

Reigning champions Real Madrid will fancy their chances of going back-to-back in the competition, but they could have their work cut out achieving the feat.

Man City and Bayern appeal as the most likely winners, with the Premier League outfit marginally preferred to break their duck in Europe’s top club tournament.

Europa League

Predicting the winner of the Europa League is tough, with the format structured to allow eight Champions League teams to join the competition for the knockout stage.

Manchester United and Arsenal are amongst the early favourites to lift the trophy, and the Gunners could be a good bet to go a long way.

However, last season’s Europa Conference League winners Roma have enough talent at their disposal to win a second successive European trophy.

Europa Conference League

The inaugural edition of the Europa Conference League was a thrilling affair, with Roma clinching the title after beating Feyenoord in the final.

West Ham United may the team to beat this time around, having progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa League last term.

The Hammers have made some excellent signings this summer and can get their hands on their first major European silverware since 1965.

World Cup

The decision to stage the World Cup in the middle of the domestic season in Europe has been widely criticised, but that won’t stop the 32 teams going all out to win the tournament.

Five-time winners Brazil could be difficult to stop after an impressing qualifying campaign, while reigning champions France should also be competitive.

However, Argentina and Germany both look extremely strong and could be tough nuts to crack in what should be a hugely entertaining tournament.