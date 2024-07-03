New holiday favorite – chosen as Italy’s most beautiful lake

Home page travel

An Italian travel guide has named Lake Molveno in Trentino-Alto Adige as Italy’s most beautiful lake for the ninth time in a row.

For many German holidaymakers, nothing beats Lake Garda in Italy. But according to the environmental organization Legambiente and the Italian Touring Club’s travel guide “Guida Blu” or “Blue Guide”, Lake Molveno trumps all others.

Lake Molveno in Italy impresses again with its high quality

Lake Molveno is located in the northern part of Italy, surrounded by Trentino-Alto Adige, the Brenta mountain range and the Baganella massif. Italian writer Antonio Fogassaro described the lake 100 years ago as “a precious pearl in an even more precious treasure chest”. Now the lake has been named Italy’s most beautiful for the ninth time in a row.

Molveno Mayor Matteo Sartori made these comments to the Italian news agency Ansa On receiving the award: “We are really proud. These are prestigious recognitions awarded by qualified organizations such as LeCampiant and Touring Club Italia, due to the high quality of the lake’s water, beaches, services and safety.

Lake Molveno is valued not only for its beauty but also for its stability. “Blue Guide” always highlights travel destinations for eco-conscious vacationers. Mayor Sartori emphasized that the renewed award encourages the continued development and protection of the region’s natural and cultural heritage.

What does Lake Molveno in Italy offer?

Lake Molveno is known for its numerous recreational opportunities. Active holidaymakers can choose between almost every form of water transport, from windsurfing to kayaking to stand-up paddling. A beach on the north shore of the lake offers twelve hectares of sand and lawns and an aqua park. Hikers and cyclists also get their money’s worth: a circular trip around the lake is eleven kilometers long, and after a hard tour, Lake Molveno offers a refreshing coolness, as it rarely gets warmer than 21 degrees Celsius. This makes it a useful alternative to Lake Garda.