Holidays in Italy and Greece: Tourists should be careful here

Anyone vacationing in Italy and Greece in the coming days is definitely looking forward to sun, beach and sea. While travelers usually look forward to warmer temperatures and hope that the weather will allow for perfect sunbathing, things are now turning out differently than expected.

The heat wave still has a firm grip on travel destinations in southern Europe and is causing problems for residents and tourists. Those vacationing in these high temperatures should definitely take note of this.

Holidays in Italy and Greece:

Temperatures around the Mediterranean will continue to climb until Friday (June 28), and will often break the 40 degree mark. Anyone planning a vacation in Italy and Greece should prepare accordingly. In Tuscany, Naples and the popular holiday regions of Sicily and Sardinia, temperatures range from 40 to 42 degrees during the calendar week of the 26th.

What shouldn’t be at these record temperatures: lots of water! For a drink or for a cold head and neck – cool refreshment is a must. Also helpful: Light, low-fat diets with lots of fruits and vegetables. At the same time, travelers starting vacations in Italy and Greece in the coming days should wear light, airy clothing and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

The following applies: Being well prepared is half the battle. If you’re careful about high temperatures, drink enough water, use UV protection and stay in air-conditioned rooms, you shouldn’t worry.

After all, no matter how high the temperature rises, tourists can always cool off by cooling off in the sea.