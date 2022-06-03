Mother – died in a collision with a bridge while parasailing

Theatrical releases aired Monday on the Florida Keys (USA) island chain. In a parasailing accident, young mother Subraja A. * († 33) was seriously injured in a collision on the bridge.

There were his son (10) and nephew (9). While the ten-year-old boy sustained only minor injuries in the crash, the condition of the nine-year-old boy is worrying.

Parasailing involves flying behind a parachute-attached boat. The mother, son and nephew were all attached in the same parachute. The whole thing should be a fun adventure. But shortly after the boat left, the weather changed abruptly and a storm arose.

“This is the worst thing you can imagine”

“Suddenly the temperature dropped to 10 degrees and the wind began to blow like the sun,” said John C., an eyewitness to the crash. (33). “Miami Herald”.

As the wind blew, the parachute filled with air and the captain feared the boat might capsize. So the mother, son and son-in-law know what to do other than cut the rope that connects the boat. He is said to have done this in the hope of catching the mother and two children on their way into the water. A lie!

The trio fell into the water with full force and were dragged several kilometers from the surface of the water. They didn’t get the chance. They could not avoid the old seven-mile bridge that was approaching. Finally, the trio attacked the bridge with full force. The mother died on the spot.

John C., who was in his boat, immediately went to the scene of the accident and loaded the dead into his boat. “This is the worst thing you can imagine,” he recalled.

May have prevented a terrible accident. Experts agree: Captain should not cut the rope. ‘He should not have done that. That is the golden rule. Do not cut the leash, “Mark McCullo, 66, chairman of the Florida – based Parasail Defense Council, told the Miami Herald.

The accident is now being investigated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Authority and the Coast Guard. Investigations are still ongoing. (Cit)

* Name is visible