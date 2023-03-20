Lewis case: Police call off search for murder weapon

Freudenberg (D) Will the murder weapon ever be found in the case of Lewis (12)? The police stop searching Despite great efforts, the search for the murder weapon in the case of slain twelve-year-old Louise was unsuccessful. As a result, the police called off the search. Published March 20, 2023 at 2:45 pm

Flowers and candles were laid at the site where 12-year-old Louise’s body was found. Reuters The 13-year-old partner and Louis were said to be best friends. Before the crime, Louis spent the night with her. AFP According to “Bild” information, the older criminal forced his younger partner to participate in the crime at the site. Reuters According to the public prosecutor, there will be no criminal sanctions as the suspects are under 14 years of age and therefore not criminally liable. IMAGO/René Trout Both women may have acted out of revenge. They allegedly had an argument earlier after Lewis made fun of one of the two girls. IMAGO/Funke Photo Services Despite efforts, the murder weapon has never been found. Police have suspended the search operation until further notice. IMAGO/René Trout

On March 12, twelve-year-old Louis from Freudenberg in Siegerland, North Rhine-Westphalia, was found dead.

She died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl from Lewis’ acquaintance circle pleaded guilty.

As the murder weapon has not yet been found, the police have suspended the search until further notice.

Police are searching for the murder weapon In Lewis’s case Abandoned until further notice. “Further searches are not planned at this time,” Senior State Attorney Patrick Baron von Grothes from the Seegan State Attorney’s Office said Monday. According to German media reports, several attempts were made to find the murder weapon, but were always unsuccessful.

Even sniffer dogs and technical tools would not have succeeded in the search. The search was difficult for two reasons in particular: it was imprecise The locus of truth Known and could not narrow down the search area. Hence, the chances of finding them are slim.

Twelve-year-old Louise from Freudenberg in Siegerland, North Rhine-Westphalia, never came home after visiting a friend. Following this, the parents informed the police, and the police launched an intensive search. In a forest near the former Wiltenburg train station, a police officer found what they were looking for with the help of a search dog.

Lewis died as a result of “multiple stab wounds,” according to investigators. “After more than 40 years of service, there are still incidents that make you speechless,” the deputy police chief said during a press conference.

The culprits are still in charge of the crime

Criminals Two girls aged 12 and 13; They are said to be friends with Lewis. After the meeting with the two, it must have come into action. The girls gave the details of the crime to the investigating officers and gave a statement to them. However, due to privacy and youth safety concerns, only a few details of the crime were made public.

The motive for the crime is unclear. “As far as the question of possible motive is concerned, the matter is very complicated. An adult cannot understand what is the motive for a crime against children,” said Mario Mannweiler, head of the responsible public prosecutor’s office.

Because both offenders are under the age of 14 and not criminally responsible, there will be no criminal sanctions, according to the state attorney’s office.