Legal troubles for Jair Bolsonaro: Jewel gifts from the Saudis, oh what

– Jewelry gifts from Saudi, no As Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro sits in a private compound in Florida since December, several scandals from his reign are coming to light in his home country. Christopher Kurk is from Buenos Aires

Beautiful Life in America: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at a luxury resort in Florida. Photo: Joe Radle (Getty Images)

At first glance, Jair Bolsonaro’s new life looks pretty relaxed. In late December, the far-right politician was in his final days as Brazil’s president Shipped to America. He has not returned since then, nor has he attended the traditional inauguration of his left-wing successor Luis Inacio Lula da Silva On January 1, a right-wing mob that attacked the government district in the capital Brasília a few days later was to be silenced.

When his homeland threatened to descend into chaos, Bolsonaro settled in a private residential complex in Florida: well-maintained single-family homes, neatly manicured lawns. He still lives there, and the former president has revealed on the Internet what his daily life is like: videos show him chatting with fans in the driveway, walking along the shopping street or in front of the vegetable counter at the supermarket. One might think that the right-wing extremist politician has become a friendly pensioner. But that is not the case.

Because while Jair Bolsonaro is said to be enjoying the sun and his quiet life in Florida, new scandals from his regime in Brazil continue to come to light. Brazilian authorities are said to have monitored thousands of private individuals and celebrities at times. The question is again whether Bolsonaro did not vaccinate against Covid-19 at an early stage, although he has publicly warned about the risks of immunization and at the same time the dangers of the pathogen. reduced.

Expensive gift: Necklace, watch and ring, all set with diamonds. Photo: Isaac Fontana (Keystone)

However, the biggest scandal this time revolves around jewelry worth more than three million dollars: a diamond necklace, earrings, a watch and a ring. The jewels are said to have been a gift from the Saudi Arabian government Michel Bolsonaro Sean, Jair Bolsonaros Frau.

However, when customs found the jewels in the bag of a Ministry of Mines and Energy employee returning from a trip to Saudi Arabia in October 2021, authorities confiscated the jewels at São Paulo airport: they were not declared. Entry, and in any case, civil servants in Brazil are prohibited from accepting gifts worth the equivalent of nearly 930 francs.

The former president of Brazil has denied all the allegations. Bolsonaro told a Brazilian television station, “I am pining for a gift that I have yet to receive. However, in the meantime, it has emerged that a second suitcase with jewels went unnoticed by customs and may have been in the possession of Bolsonaro and his wife ever since. Government officials at the time tried to recover the jewels just days before Bolsonaro left for Florida. Demonstration videos are also available.

Investigation in several cases

Authorities launched an investigation while he was still in power, suggesting he may have been complicit in Brazil’s 700,000 Covid deaths at times because of corruption in the president’s environment. Nearly a dozen cases threaten Bolsonaro in his home country, not counting the jewelry affair. That’s another reason why the 67-year-old is reluctant to return to Brazil: Bolsonaro also knows that the quiet life may be over for now.

Jair Bolsonaro in America

Did you find the mistake? Report now.