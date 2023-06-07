June 7, 2023

Legal issue: US court deals with Prince Harry’s past drug use

7 mins ago

Legal problem

A US court has investigated Prince Harry’s past drug use

A US foundation wants to see Prince Harry’s US visa application after publishing his explosive memoirs.

An American foundation wants access to a US visa application because he talks about drug use in his autobiography.

  • Could his memoirs be his undoing? Because of his past drug use, he has come under the scrutiny of a conservative American foundation.

  • The American Heritage Foundation has requested access to the royal family’s US visa application.

  • At a court hearing in Washington on Tuesday, no decision was made in the case.

  • The presiding judge gave the Department of Homeland Security until Tuesday to decide how to proceed with the matter.

British Prince Harry threatened His adopted country is America Legal trouble over publication of his explosive memoirs. Because he is from it Previous drug use A conservative American think tank is demanding access to immigration documents submitted by Harry.

The documents must be made public, the Heritage Foundation requested in a Washington court on Tuesday.

US Asks About Drug Use on Visa Applications

The Duke of Sussex moved to Southern California with his wife Meghan in 2020. In January he published the book “Reserve”, in which he described taking cocaine several times since he was 17 “to feel” and “weird”. He also admitted to using cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms. It is common for the US to ask about drug use when applying for a visa.

Admitting past drug use does not result in an entry or residency ban. However, the Heritage Foundation has requested the US Department of Homeland Security to see Harry’s immigration records.

“Serious Public Interest”

There is a “serious public interest” in whether he received preferential treatment during the application process, it said. The ministry did not comply with the request and indicated that Harry had not consented to release the documents. At a court hearing in Washington on Tuesday, no decision was made in the case.

The judge gave the Department of Homeland Security until next Tuesday to decide how to proceed, US broadcaster CNN reported. Prince Harry was not part of the process between the foundation and the US department, and accordingly he is not. He testified Tuesday at a spy trial against the publisher of the “Mirror” in London.

