Laura Spears: $ 3 million landed in spam

1/2 Laura Spears with her winner’s check.

2/2 The nurse from the state of Michigan in the United States came to the point of deleting the email with the announcement of the victory.

“You won!” It is common for recipients of an email to delete it immediately. Because a title does not refer very strongly to spam mail. Sometimes the third cousin of the uncle of the Mogadishu king wants to share an unexpected lineage, sometimes an unexpected lottery win from a lottery you have not entered.

“You won!” In Laura Spears’ spam folder. When an email appeared with the title, it’s not surprising that Laura Spears went to the Delete button. Landed. But the Michigan nurse decided against it and read the message open. The best end of your life.

Numbers selected by random generator

It said he won $ 3 million from the Michigan State Lottery. Spears did not believe it at first, but actually recalled investing a few dollars on their online site.

She allowed the numbers to be randomly selected. So she did not realize that she was drawn by the numbers 2, 5, 30, 46 and 61 on New Year’s Day. On top of that, with an extra $ 2 bet, he broke the “megabiller”, which tripled his wins from $ 1 million to $ 3 million. Lucky says the sixth knowledge prompted her to open the email.

“Still not shocked”

In a statement from the Michigan Lottery, the 55-year-old said: “First I confirmed the email was genuine. I logged into my lottery account thinking it might be a small win. Then I saw my winning count: $ 3 million.

The nurse now wants to use the money to retire early and give something to her children and grandchildren. For the future he has made a change to his email account: “All Michigan lottery emails now go straight to my VIP folder so I will never miss them again!” Of course, Spears wants to continue playing the lottery in the future.