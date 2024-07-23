Large ash cloud after Etna eruption: Air chaos in Sicily

A cloud of ash rises several kilometers high from the volcano. All flights are grounded at Catania Airport.

A large plume of smoke and associated ash rain made takeoffs and landings at Catania Airport impossible. X

Etna again shows strong volcanic activity.

A lot of smoke rises above the volcano and ash falls.

Therefore, currently no flights can take off or land at Catania Airport.

Etna is again particularly active: a column of smoke several kilometers high is currently rising from the central crater Voragine, violent eruptions are heard and volcanic fountains can be seen. Significant activity has been accompanied by ash fall in areas near the volcano, particularly in Catania. As a result, inbound and outbound flights at the international airport were temporarily suspended.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INVG) reported smoke rising six kilometers up Mount Etna early Tuesday morning. Mount Etna, 3,324 meters high, is the largest active volcano in Europe.

Are you currently in Sicily or planning to visit the Etna region? Tell us Here From your experiences and experiences.

The company that operates La Sac, Catania airport has ordered the suspension of all arrivals and departures, closing the crisis section B2 and B3 sections due to the simultaneous release of volcanic ash into the atmosphere due to the eruptive activity of Mount Etna. Therefore, the ash cloud will not affect air traffic and flights will resume once the ash is cleared from the aircraft infrastructure.

Most recently, the eruption of Mount Etna forced the suspension of operations at Catania Airport on July 5. Millions of people come to the airport every year who want to vacation in the eastern part of Sicily. The Mediterranean island is one of Italy’s most popular tourist destinations.

Did you see anything, hear anything? Send us your news entry! Save our contact on the messenger of your choice and send amazing videos, photos and documents quickly and easily to the 20-minute editorial team. In the event of an accident or other misfortune, alert the emergency services first. Use of your Contributions to 20 Minutes is governed by our Terms and Conditions: 20min.ch/agb