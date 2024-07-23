A severe heat wave in Europe – the first holiday destination suddenly closes the tourist area

Home page Panorama

A heat wave in southern Europe is forcing a holiday resort to close its tourist attractions. Extreme temperatures can have health effects — and cause fires.

Athens – On vacation in the summer heat, many tourists plan to relax on the beach one day and explore the area’s famous sights the next. But the current heatwave in southern Europe is putting a damper on some holidaymakers’ plans. In Greece, the most popular tourist destinations are now closed. WetExperts warn of the potentially life-threatening heatwaves during the holidays.

Forest fire risk in Greece: Dryness and wind can spread fires quickly

A heat wave has had a firm grip on large parts of Greece since July. The situation in Crete and … The Aegean islands, such as Rhodes or Santorini, are a bit more relaxed, but especially the south of Greece roars in summer.

There are concerns about forest and bushfires, which are already raging in parts of the holiday destination. Civil protection and fire brigades are now warning that even small fires can lead to large-scale fires due to the ongoing drought and strong winds currently blowing around the Aegean Sea.

High temperatures in Greece: Acropolis closed to holidaymakers – heat wave has arrived in Spain too

Extreme heat can also have health effects on people – vacationers often underestimate the power of the sun. There have already been several heat-related accidents in Greece this year. To avoid further attacks, all archaeological sites in Greece were closed from noon to 5pm. Earlier, the temperature crossed 43 degrees in some places. Closed sightseeing spots include the ancient site of Olympia, but also the Acropolis in Athens.

But the scorching heat didn’t just reach Greece. Large parts of Spain are also affected by high temperatures. It could reach 42 degrees in north-east Spain by Friday (July 19) – with even 44 degrees in the cities of Andalusia, Seville and Córdoba, the national weather service Amet warned. With temperatures never dropping below 20 degrees, the heat can be exhausting for holidaymakers and locals, even at night. Meteorologists talk about tropical nights.

Southern Europe suffers from temperatures above 40 degrees: in the sun it can even exceed 60 degrees

In Italy, many major cities, including Florence, Rome and Bologna, A maximum heat alert level has been announced. On the popular holiday island of Sicily, it’s so hot that work in agriculture and construction is banned, especially between 12.30pm and 4am.

In Greece too, the working world has adapted to the heat wave. Delivery services should be suspended during hot afternoon hours. The Greek government says anyone who can work from home should take advantage of it. Because: Temperatures under the sun can reach values ​​of more than 60 degrees, which can be life-threatening, weather experts warn. Record temperatures have also been recorded in some cases in Germany.

Hot summer vacation spots too

Extreme heat in Eastern and Southern Europe is due to warm air masses from North Africa. Meteorologists are still unable to predict with certainty when temperatures will return to slightly lower levels. Although Be cool in the heat And to avoid heat stroke or the like, it is recommended to drink plenty of water. In addition, strenuous physical activity should be postponed or avoided during cooler mornings and evenings. (nbe/dpa/AFP)