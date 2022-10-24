October 24, 2022

Johnson did not run again

Is the way clear for Rishi Sunak?

Boris Johnson is not running for Prime Minister again

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not run for re-election. This opens the way for Johnson’s arch-rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, to become prime minister.

Boris Johnson (left) and Rishi Sunak as Britain’s next Prime Minister

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (58) will not contest the internal party polls. The politician said on Sunday evening that he had decided against it, even though he had the support he needed in the conservative Tory wing. Johnson wrote that he had the support of more than 100 MPs and could submit an application.

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak, 42, is the most likely candidate for Downing Street. According to the BBC, more than 140 members of parliament have publicly spoken out for him. The support of at least 100 MPs is essential. Sunak said on Twitter that he wanted to lead the country through the crisis with “integrity and professionalism” when he officially announced his candidacy on Sunday. Also, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Benny Mordant (49) has come third so far.

