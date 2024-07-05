Joe Biden: Confusion With Kamala Harris Makes Sense

Published
Joe Biden confused himself with Kamala Harris in a radio interview – another mistake by the US president.
US President Joe Biden is under intense scrutiny after his failed televised battle with Donald Trump.
In a radio interview, Biden confused himself with his vice president, Kamala Harris.
His vote count is dwindling.
US President Joe Biden is under intense scrutiny after his disastrous appearance during a televised showdown with his Republican rival, Donald Trump. The 81-year-old is trying to dispel doubts about his suitability for the post. However, he was unable to do so during a radio interview on Thursday.
Biden told US broadcaster WURD from Philadelphia that he was “proud” to be “the first black woman to serve under a black president”. The president confused himself several times in the sentence: He confused himself with his own vice president, Kamala Harris, and referred to her time as vice president under Barack Obama.
A long list of confusing statements
The interview with an African American community radio station got off to a good start by mentioning how Biden appointed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman to the Supreme Court.
On the Earl Ingram Show, which also targets black listeners in Wisconsin and is broadcast nationally, US President Biden appeared unsure.
When asked why the vote was important, he talked about the Supreme Court’s recent decision to grant Trump complete immunity from impeachment. He said – literally translated: “You need someone, someone who confirms that – by the way, the Supreme Court has made a decision that threatens the American principle that there are no kings in America. No one is above the law.
Big interview on Saturday night
The list of unsafe gigs and botched interviews is long. It’s often difficult for Biden, especially during appearances that can’t be read from a teleprompter. He mixes names and places and seems unstable. After the TV battle with Trump, the Democratic Party’s poll numbers have deteriorated not only nationally, but also in key states that are not clearly assigned to Democrats or Republicans.
Ammar Moussa, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign team, criticized the media for highlighting the president’s missteps. Responding to the president’s comments about being a black woman, Moussa said it was clear Biden was talking about his “historical achievements.” A spokesman said the media were “sticking to the point of absurdity”.
On Saturday night, Biden wants to change things up again: He wants to answer questions from television journalist George Stephanopoulos in Wisconsin now, and show the Democrats that he is the right presidential candidate. However, whether he will succeed remains in question.
