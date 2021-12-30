December 30, 2021

Jeff Bezos: This is how the founder of Amazon got his muscular body

It’s rare to see Jeff Bezos (57) like this! The founder of Amazon is very popular in chic suits. During his vacation with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, on the Caribbean island of St. Barts, he wants to leave the orgasm – and show off his well-trained body.

However, not everyone believes that Bezos got this naturally. So he was accused on social media of seeking HGH, a growth hormone called somatropin. He will not take the hormone alone. “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone (75) has openly admitted to using HGH in the past.

