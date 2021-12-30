Jeff Bezos: This is how the founder of Amazon got his muscular body

It’s rare to see Jeff Bezos (57) like this! The founder of Amazon is very popular in chic suits. During his vacation with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, on the Caribbean island of St. Barts, he wants to leave the orgasm – and show off his well-trained body.
However, not everyone believes that Bezos got this naturally. So he was accused on social media of seeking HGH, a growth hormone called somatropin. He will not take the hormone alone. “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone (75) has openly admitted to using HGH in the past.
Thanks for the star coach and strict diet
But an insider now assures he is “TMZ” and has nothing to do with the somatropin charges. Bezos did not use growth hormone or steroids. The secret of his muscle is another. According to the source, Bezos followed a strict diet and exercise plan for several months. According to “Page Six”, he enlists the help of star coach Wesley Ockerson.
Bezos’ girlfriend also seems to like this change. Because Lauren Sánchez recently posted a picture of the Amazon founder on a paddle board and commented: “Good job Wes!” A few years ago, Jeff Bezos was very slim.
Bezos earns $ 8.5 million an hour
He has enough time to train now. Bezos resigned as Amazon boss in July. He’s still rich – whether he’s working or sweating in the gym. Because the share price of his company continues to rise. According to a “Bloomberg” report, his fortune increases to $ 142,667 per minute. That’s $ 8.5 million an hour. (BSN)
