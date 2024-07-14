“I think it’s over”: Biden resigns after assassination attempt from desk

Recently, there have been more and more calls for Joe Biden to step down. According to Democratic Party insiders, this option is no longer up for debate.

Donald Trump is likely to win the upcoming presidential election.

After his assassination attempt, insiders did not expect Joe Biden to resign.

Earlier, more candidates called on the 81-year-old to drop his candidacy.

After more and more prominent Democrats and party supporters called for incumbent President Joe Biden to resign and put another Democratic candidate in the race, insiders say the assassination attempt on Donald Trump has halted the plan.

“I think it’s over — we’ve lost all momentum,” a Biden aide told NBC News. On Saturday, the 81-year-old held a caucus meeting with House Democrats to dispel doubts about his mental state — but many elected representatives were unimpressed.

«[Die Demokraten] Had a really bad political day and then we had this supernova event. Everything is frozen now,” said the longtime Democratic strategist, who has worked on several presidential campaigns.

Joe Biden condemns assassination attempt in speech

After the attack Saturday evening, Joe Biden condemned the attack in a nationally televised address: “This kind of violence has no place in America; it’s sick, it’s sick,” Biden said.

Immediately after the shooting at a campaign event, Biden’s team significantly scaled back its campaign, for example stopping the airing of TV ads. In addition, security measures have been drastically increased at the Democratic campaign headquarters. See also Ukraine ticker. Russians claim to destroy NATO and US weapons.

“Biden has shown he will fight” Associate of the President

If Joe Biden resigned now amid the crisis, it would reflect poorly on the Democratic Party in general, said another Biden ally: “The effort to remove Biden from power is over. He will not resign voluntarily for now. Biden has shown he will fight.