1/5 Russian President Vladimir Putin wears heels on a state visit to Moscow University.

Physically, he’s not the best – at least he can help here. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 70, reportedly wears fake shoes to aid his height in jumps. “build” With reference to his recent state visit to Moscow University.

In the pictures, a six-foot-tall man can be seen not only in heels, but also in the center of a row of students, with taller ones pressed to the side. So Putin looks small.

Is it about Putin? There have long been rumors that the Kremlin boss is seriously ill. We talk about dementia, Parkinson’s or cancer. According to Kyrillo Budanov (37), the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Putin has twins for this reason — three of them, according to the British tabloid. “Daily Mail” reported.

The Ukrainian spy wants to connect this with the Russian head of state’s “variable size”. Budanov: “If you look closely you can sometimes see different body sizes.” Are the heels trying to hide these differences?

More surgeries to look like Putin?

Budanov further supports his thesis that Putin’s earlobes look different in the pictures. “Ears are like a fingerprint, they are unique and never repeat themselves.”

British tabloid “The Sun” Old photos offer explanations for why Putin’s ears may look different: they continue to grow and droop more as he ages. Additionally, cosmetic surgery and botox may have altered the ears.

Budanov claims the doppelgangers underwent surgery to look like the Kremlin boss. He also says he recognizes inconsistencies in Putin’s behavior, with the Russian president appearing “stronger, more focused, more impulsive” in some official meetings than in others, such as his last trip to Iran.

“Cataclysm Invasion is Different”

The intelligence chief goes even further: “The big question is whether the real Putin still exists.” In his view, the duo will help mask the Russian president’s loss of control in the Kremlin. However, the Ukrainian military man’s interest is to make Russia appear as weak as possible to allay the West’s fears of further involvement in the conflict.

The Ukrainian government has long been surprised by the actions of the Russian leadership, Budanov continued. “Sometimes a catastrophic invasion doesn’t fit Putin’s calculated course.”

But if he still exists, does the person in question really say so? A few years ago, Putin announced that he rejected the duo idea. (twa)