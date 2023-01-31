February 1, 2023

Is Putin Elevating Himself With Tricky Shoes?

Russian President Vladimir Putin wears heels on a state visit to Moscow University.

Physically, he’s not the best – at least he can help here. Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, 70, reportedly wears fake shoes to aid his height in jumps. “build” With reference to his recent state visit to Moscow University.

In the pictures, a six-foot-tall man can be seen not only in heels, but also in the center of a row of students, with taller ones pressed to the side. So Putin looks small.

