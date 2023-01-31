January 31, 2023

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine: Yulia Tymoshenko stayed in Dubai

Terence Abbott 8 mins ago 3 min read

1/6

Yulia Tymoshenko was filmed in Dubai – and caused outrage.

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko (62) recently came under heavy criticism. When war broke out in her home country, she spent the New Year in Dubai. The video shows him on the beach of a luxury hotel. This caused a great stir. “My daughter and my three grandchildren live in Dubai,” Tymoshenko says in an interview. “CH Media”. “They went there before the war started.” You haven’t seen her in months. “Maybe it’s my human weakness, but I miss my daughter and my grandchildren so much.”

Yulia Tymoshenko spent New Year's Eve in Dubai - despite Zelensky's ban

Despite Selensky’s ban: Yulia Tymoshenko spent New Year’s Eve in Dubai(01:01)

Tymoshenko was the Prime Minister of Ukraine twice. February to September 2005 and December 2007 to March 2010. He also stood in the 2019 presidential election, but was defeated by incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky (45). Tymoshenko recalled on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched the offensive: “My husband and I were in our house. We were woken up at five in the morning by an explosion.” They must have been scared that morning. “That fear soon turned to anger — and then to a will to fight.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

In her pay for opposing the “last generation” climate glue

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

A Russian couple was brutally arrested for their anti-war views

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine War: Wagner Mercenary Tells About Brutal Business

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

3 min read

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine: Yulia Tymoshenko stayed in Dubai

8 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

In her pay for opposing the “last generation” climate glue

8 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

A Russian couple was brutally arrested for their anti-war views

16 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Ukraine War: Wagner Mercenary Tells About Brutal Business

1 day ago Terence Abbott