Former Prime Minister of Ukraine: Yulia Tymoshenko stayed in Dubai

1/6 Yulia Tymoshenko was filmed in Dubai – and caused outrage.

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Tymoshenko (62) recently came under heavy criticism. When war broke out in her home country, she spent the New Year in Dubai. The video shows him on the beach of a luxury hotel. This caused a great stir. “My daughter and my three grandchildren live in Dubai,” Tymoshenko says in an interview. “CH Media”. “They went there before the war started.” You haven’t seen her in months. “Maybe it’s my human weakness, but I miss my daughter and my grandchildren so much.”

Despite Selensky’s ban: Yulia Tymoshenko spent New Year’s Eve in Dubai( 01:01 )

Tymoshenko was the Prime Minister of Ukraine twice. February to September 2005 and December 2007 to March 2010. He also stood in the 2019 presidential election, but was defeated by incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky (45). Tymoshenko recalled on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched the offensive: “My husband and I were in our house. We were woken up at five in the morning by an explosion.” They must have been scared that morning. “That fear soon turned to anger — and then to a will to fight.”

Russian defeat “inevitable”

Tymoshenko says she is not afraid of a Russian attack in the spring. “The myth that the Russian military is the second strongest in the world is broken. As is the political myth that Russia is a superpower.” The former Ukrainian prime minister remains optimistic and even describes a Russian defeat as “inevitable”.

In the interview, Tymoshenko also talks about Russian President Vladimir Putin (70), whom he has met several times. “Some politicians and pundits say he’s crazy or sick and that’s what drives him. I don’t share that view.” What drives Putin is a “dark, rational evil”. Putin’s target is not Crimea or Donbass. Not even Ukraine. “His goal is power. All over the world, not just in Russia. He wants to undermine Western hegemony in the world. Putin’s goal is a new world order,” Tymoshenko says. “Ukraine is just the beginning.”

Is the Kremlin responsible for their detention?

Corruption is one of Ukraine’s biggest problems. The country is considered one of the most corrupt countries in Europe. Not only the current government under Zelensky because of corruption cases. Tymoshenko was also accused of financial misappropriation and imprisoned. However, the European Court of Human Rights described Tymoshenko’s detention as “arbitrary and illegal”. In the midst of the Maidan riots in 2014, the Ukrainian parliament amended an article in Ukraine’s Criminal Code so that crimes for which Tymoshenko was convicted would no longer be prosecuted. The politician was acquitted.

By his account, the detention under then-President Viktor Yanukovych (72) was politically motivated. According to Tymoshenko, it was not only Yanukovych who imprisoned her. “The Kremlin guided his hand.” There is still a desire to abuse the judiciary for political ends. According to Tymoshenko, progress has been made in the fight against corruption. “Political leaders are feeling pressure from society, which no longer allows the impunity that existed before the war.” Following the journalists, the relevant officials were immediately fired Current cases of corruption It is significant that it has been made public. (no)