Woman steals $1.5 million worth of chicken wings

A school food service principal in the US has stolen large amounts of chicken wings over a 19-month period. He presented bills to the school – their total value was 1.5 million.

What was she doing with it?

1/2 A strange theft has occupied the authorities in the state of Illinois, USA.

At Harvey School in Cook County, Illinois, in January 2022, during an audit of the food department, the school district president noticed that the annual budget exceeded $300,000 halfway through the school year. He looked into the matter — and saw bills for large quantities of chicken wings, “NBC Chicago» is reported.

But the school itself does not have meat on the menu. Because it has bones that students can choke on. So who were the chicken wings for? The solution came with the bills: the head of the food distribution department signed them – so she must have accepted the food too.

Fact: Within 19 months, from July 2020 to February 2022, the manager ordered more than 11,000 chicken wings worth $1.5 million. She settled orders through the school.

The reason for the theft of the chicken wings is still unclear

Cases of financial crimes and theft were registered against the woman. Surveillance video shows the woman picking up food, signing something, and driving away with chicken wings.

The investigation is yet to be completed. Central questions remain unresolved. Why did she steal so many chicken wings? What did she do with them? (LRC)