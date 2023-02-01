February 1, 2023

Woman steals $1.5 million worth of chicken wings

Terence Abbott 53 mins ago 2 min read

What was she doing with it?

A school food service principal in the US has stolen large amounts of chicken wings over a 19-month period. He presented bills to the school – their total value was 1.5 million.

Published: 01/31/2023 8:37 pm

1/2

A strange theft has occupied the authorities in the state of Illinois, USA.

At Harvey School in Cook County, Illinois, in January 2022, during an audit of the food department, the school district president noticed that the annual budget exceeded $300,000 halfway through the school year. He looked into the matter — and saw bills for large quantities of chicken wings, “NBC Chicago» is reported.

But the school itself does not have meat on the menu. Because it has bones that students can choke on. So who were the chicken wings for? The solution came with the bills: the head of the food distribution department signed them – so she must have accepted the food too.

