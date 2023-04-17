Iran: Army guilty of shooting down Ukrainian jet

Tehran Ten Iranian soldiers convicted of downing Ukraine’s Boeing 737 On January 8, 2020, an Iranian missile crashed into a Ukraine International Airlines flight near Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Those responsible for this have now been sentenced to prison terms. Published 16. April 2023, 22:45

Aides at the scene of the crash: Shortly after taking off in Tehran… via Reuters An Iranian missile downed a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737. IMAGO/NurPhoto No one on board PS 752 survived. imago images/ZUMA Press Photos of the victims are kept in Kiev. imago images/ZUMA Press On board were mainly Iranian and Canadian citizens, but also Ukrainians. imago images/ZUMA Press In Iran, relatives of the victims and other mourners took to the streets. AFP

In January 2020, shortly after taking off for Kiev, a Ukrainian passenger plane was shot down by Iran – killing 176 people.

Tehran initially denied any wrongdoing, but later claimed responsibility.

A general and nine other military personnel have now been convicted in Tehran.

It’s been a good three years since then in Iran Ukraine passenger plane shot down Ten soldiers have been sentenced to several years in prison. A commander was sentenced to ten years in prison and nine other military officers to one to three years in prison, the judicial website Mizan reported on Sunday.

Men are responsible for the shelling Flight PS752 On January 8, 2020, the Ukrainian airline Ukraine International Airlines. All 176 passengers, most of them Iranian and Canadian nationals, died when the plane crashed en route to Kiev.

Associated with the assassination of an Iranian general

Iran’s military initially denied being shot down. However, three days after the accident, it announced Accidentally a rocket Shot at the aircraft. An investigation into the shooting, which killed eleven Ukrainian citizens, began in November.

At the time of the incident, tensions between Iran and the United States were at a particularly critical point: In early January, American forces, on the orders of then-President Donald Trump, killed the powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. In retaliation, Iran attacked two military bases in Iraq. A few hours later, a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed.

