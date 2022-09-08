September 9, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

In Kitzbühel, the rich must save electricity: no luxury consumption

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 2 min read

No more luxury power consumption

Kitzbühel draws the rich

Tyrolean winter tourism is not immune to energy-saving measures. The energy consumption of the rich is a thorn in the side of the mayor of the posh ski resort of Kitzbühel. Now it will finally end here.

1/4

Kitzbühel is a vacation destination for the rich in winter. Many have their second home in a small town.

One luxury property follows another here: the Austrian town of Kitzbühel is known for its classic winter tourism. The small town can be reached in less than two hours from Munich. The Tyrolean mountains are very attractive to the wealthy, because in Kitzbühel you can go skiing, shop for designer goods and eat delicious food. Many people have their second home here and don’t want to worry about energy during the holidays. The luxury craze must end now, writes «Trollor Tagessitung».

Because given the energy crisis, hot gutters, garage entrances and permanent lights on pools and buildings are a waste. Mayor Klaus Winkler (58) now wants to take action against this.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Illness — Queen’s anxiety — Family arrived — News

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

That’s what Ralph Schumacher’s new luxury camper offers for nearly 300,000 francs.

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

This is how gas and electricity costs are rising in Europe

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

In Kitzbühel, the rich must save electricity: no luxury consumption

1 hour ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Illness — Queen’s anxiety — Family arrived — News

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

That’s what Ralph Schumacher’s new luxury camper offers for nearly 300,000 francs.

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
4 min read

This is how gas and electricity costs are rising in Europe

1 day ago Terence Abbott