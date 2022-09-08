In Kitzbühel, the rich must save electricity: no luxury consumption

Tyrolean winter tourism is not immune to energy-saving measures. The energy consumption of the rich is a thorn in the side of the mayor of the posh ski resort of Kitzbühel. Now it will finally end here.

1/4 Kitzbühel is a vacation destination for the rich in winter. Many have their second home in a small town.

One luxury property follows another here: the Austrian town of Kitzbühel is known for its classic winter tourism. The small town can be reached in less than two hours from Munich. The Tyrolean mountains are very attractive to the wealthy, because in Kitzbühel you can go skiing, shop for designer goods and eat delicious food. Many people have their second home here and don’t want to worry about energy during the holidays. The luxury craze must end now, writes «Trollor Tagessitung».

Because given the energy crisis, hot gutters, garage entrances and permanent lights on pools and buildings are a waste. Mayor Klaus Winkler (58) now wants to take action against this.

“Ordinary people need to save electricity when the potential for storage is limited anyway, while others waste energy!” He scolds. His radical idea: if a house uses too much electricity, the juice will be turned off.

Heated pools are a luxury problem

The city is now exploring concrete and legally feasible ways to reduce the consumption of energy wasters. A consumption-based electricity bill is conceivable, which is particularly expensive in the case of high consumption. Another possibility is a regulated power supply level – in other words, an upper limit on consumption.

It remains to be seen whether the electricity saving measures will affect only households with own properties or the hotel industry as well. One thing is clear: austerity measures will transform the glamorous ski resort. Optically too: because this winter the city may lose its Christmas lights. (jwg)