September 9, 2022

Columbus Post

Complete News World

Demonstrations fear in Europe – Ukraine must show victories

Terence Abbott 39 mins ago 2 min read

Dissatisfaction with energy prices is growing in Europe, and cohesion is waning

Selensky needs to show successes

Protests against rising energy prices are growing in many European countries. This pressure affects the President of Ukraine. Military expert Marcel Berni thinks Zelensky now has to show some success.

1/10

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should present success stories to the West.

Gas shortages, rising heating costs: Protests erupt in several European countries. In Prague, 70,000 people took to the streets from left to right on Saturday, and in Leipzig (D) several thousand leftists declared their “warm autumn” on Monday.

SPD Interior Minister Nancy Fasser (52) expects serious protests in Germany, while Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbach (41) expects popular uprisings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

In Kitzbühel, the rich must save electricity: no luxury consumption

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Illness — Queen’s anxiety — Family arrived — News

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

That’s what Ralph Schumacher’s new luxury camper offers for nearly 300,000 francs.

1 day ago Terence Abbott

You may have missed

2 min read

Demonstrations fear in Europe – Ukraine must show victories

39 mins ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

In Kitzbühel, the rich must save electricity: no luxury consumption

9 hours ago Terence Abbott
2 min read

Illness — Queen’s anxiety — Family arrived — News

17 hours ago Terence Abbott
3 min read

That’s what Ralph Schumacher’s new luxury camper offers for nearly 300,000 francs.

1 day ago Terence Abbott