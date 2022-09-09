Protests against rising energy prices are growing in many European countries. This pressure affects the President of Ukraine. Military expert Marcel Berni thinks Zelensky now has to show some success.

Dissatisfaction with energy prices is growing in Europe, and cohesion is waning

Gas shortages, rising heating costs: Protests erupt in several European countries. In Prague, 70,000 people took to the streets from left to right on Saturday, and in Leipzig (D) several thousand leftists declared their “warm autumn” on Monday.

SPD Interior Minister Nancy Fasser (52) expects serious protests in Germany, while Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbach (41) expects popular uprisings.

This increases the pressure not only on politicians in the West, but also on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, 44. ETH strategist Marcel Berni (34) told Blick: “Given the coming winter and the recession in Europe, Ukraine needs to create success stories for its own people and for the West.”

As energy prices rise, so do calls for an easing of sanctions against Russia.

Good news about guns, too

Success reports are also necessary because Ukraine relies heavily on weapons. “The supply of these weapons and ammunition, as well as the provision of intelligence information, allowed Ukraine to survive more than half a year of counterinsurgency warfare.”

More about the attack in the south

To encourage the West and acquire more weapons, Ukraine initially announced a counter-offensive in the south. “The offensive began with a hesitation, first shelling Russian supply and logistics sites.” Now the Ukrainian advance has begun on the ground, but with only limited land gains so far. Bernie: “Right now it’s a local counterattack.”

Mostly manipulation

Bernie says all methods are valid for reporting success stories. “Zelensky is a trained actor who portrays himself as a present-day fighter and figurehead. He continues to develop the victim’s narrative and claim moral justification for himself. The hits will be published “in a very manipulative and visually stunning way on social media.”

Zelensky also continued to appeal to the guilty conscience of the West. Bernie: “He says that Russian gas is dirty and weapons from the West are good and necessary for self-defense.”

Europe is facing a harsh winter. Not only because of high energy prices, but also because of the expected unrest. So Bernie is convinced: “Ukraine’s reports of success are just as important as the recently launched counteroffensive in the south of the country.”