Illerkirchberg: Girl († 14) killed by a man on her way to school

A bloody act shocked Germany: two girls were stabbed to death on their way to school in a village near Ulm. A 14-year-old died – a 13-year-old was injured and hospitalized. The police arrested an asylum seeker (27) from Eritrea.

1/5 Police forensic markers are placed along a trail at a crime scene. Two girls were attacked and seriously injured on their way to school. Photo: Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

After an attack on two schoolchildren in Illerkirchberg near Ulm, one of the girls died. A police spokesman confirmed that the 14-year-old girl died on Monday. The other girl, a 13-year-old, was seriously injured, but “not life-threatening,” a police spokeswoman told police. “Focus.D” explained.

“The woman was bleeding on the floor with a large stab wound to her abdomen.”Eyewitness “swr.de”.

The suspect assaulted the girls on a street in a residential area around 7:30 a.m., the spokesman said. An eyewitness describes the opposite “swr.de” Additional information. In the morning I heard a noise near the traffic light. When he saw, “the woman was lying on the ground in a pool of blood with a large stab wound in her stomach. Wounds below the chest for a second, a stab wound. She was completely upset.” The girl narrated what happened. A man left the refugee home and attacked the children for no reason. The police are yet to confirm this account.

Officers arrested 3 people

Crime scene: Illerkirchberg (D) is south of Ulm.

Police have identified the accused as a 27-year-old asylum seeker from Eritrea. Media release writes The police reportedly found the injured person at the refugee home. Officers found a knife on him, a possible murder weapon. The suspect is currently hospitalized under police guard. It is unclear at this time if the suspect is related to the two victims. Two other Eritreans were also arrested. Task completed. The police were supported by the Special Task Force. The spokesman said there was no danger to the public.

Three years ago there was already a crime in the Illerkirchberg refugee shelter. It happened on Halloween: four men dragged a 14-year-old student into a refugee camp there, drugged her and raped her several times. The accused were asylum seekers from Iraq and Syria. The Ulm Regional Court sentenced the perpetrators to prison in March 2021 for aggravated rape. (SDA/nab)