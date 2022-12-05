December 5, 2022

Illerkirchberg: Girl († 14) killed by a man on her way to school

Terror in southern Germany – Eritrean (27) arrested

Female († 14) killed by male on way to school

A bloody act shocked Germany: two girls were stabbed to death on their way to school in a village near Ulm. A 14-year-old died – a 13-year-old was injured and hospitalized. The police arrested an asylum seeker (27) from Eritrea.

Police forensic markers are placed along a trail at a crime scene. Two girls were attacked and seriously injured on their way to school. Photo: Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

After an attack on two schoolchildren in Illerkirchberg near Ulm, one of the girls died. A police spokesman confirmed that the 14-year-old girl died on Monday. The other girl, a 13-year-old, was seriously injured, but “not life-threatening,” a police spokeswoman told police. “Focus.D” explained.

“The woman was bleeding on the floor with a large stab wound to her abdomen.”Eyewitness “swr.de”.

The suspect assaulted the girls on a street in a residential area around 7:30 a.m., the spokesman said. An eyewitness describes the opposite “swr.de” Additional information. In the morning I heard a noise near the traffic light. When he saw, “the woman was lying on the ground in a pool of blood with a large stab wound in her stomach. Wounds below the chest for a second, a stab wound. She was completely upset.” The girl narrated what happened. A man left the refugee home and attacked the children for no reason. The police are yet to confirm this account.

