Hobby gardeners suffer from snail infestations due to rain

For months now Switzerland has had one thing above all else: wet. This makes snails happy – and annoying to all gardeners.

Martin Imboden* from Bern complains: “They ate my hydrangeas whole. “It’s never been worse in the 30 years I’ve lived here.”

We’re talking about snails — or even a plague of snails. Because: In fact, Impotan is not alone in its problems. It has been raining heavily in Switzerland for the past few months.

Heaven for snails. They breed diligently and now eat many gardeners’ flowers and vegetables.

Mild winters and wet springs are to blame

“We are observing an exceptionally high number of snails,” says Thomas Pfeiffer of the horticultural trade association Jardin Suisse. “Because of the mild winter and the cold and rainy spring, the number of snails has grown higher than usual. At least that’s what the feedback given to Jardin Suisse suggests.

The Zurich garden center Hoffman is aware of this problem: “This year we had several customers who discovered an unsightly plague of piebalds in their gardens,” says employee Andrea Brunner.

“According to stories, even gardens were eaten empty.” The garden center also had to collect snails regularly.

“Distraction food is important”

As Pfyffer says, not all areas are equally affected. Otmar Halfmann of the Swiss Association of Family Gardeners also observes: “But it is certainly serious and very unpleasant for the victims.” See also Excursion extended to two weeks: Zurich female delight

He and Pfeiffer recommend using gentler methods to combat it. “Distraction eating is important. “For example, I have a kind of snail zoo,” Hoffman explains.

This means: at one point in his garden there are many large stones lying on the remains of tree roots, on which bushes grow. “Snails love the moisture there and feed on the leaves that grow above. I will make sure they stay there and bring back the fugitives.”

Pfyffer recommends snail fences around beds to keep out snails. “Watering in the morning is also more effective than watering in the evening. This way you can keep nocturnal snails and their mating rituals at bay.

Tiger snails against snail plague

Hoffman never believed in snail poison. Not iron-based, it is less harmful to the environment and other animals than metaldehyde.

“It’s cruel. I want to help nature by introducing tiger snails in the snail zoo. They, among other things, eat the baby snails.

Thomas Pfeiffer from the Horticultural Industry Association adds: “While portraying snails can be challenging, you should not lose sight of the positive effects. Snails are part of our ecosystem and provide food for hedgehogs, shrews and various bird species.

They also decompose plant residues and help create compost.