This is what the cities of Kherson looked like before the dam broke

Gakovka-Dam
These pictures show Serson before and after the dam collapse
A series of photos of the Khakovka dam break show not only the scale of the disaster, but also how it used to be in the Cherson region.
Published
Images by US satellite firm Maxar show how the dam at Kringi looked before it collapsed. Registration from May 15, 2023.
AFP/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies
On June 7, a completely different picture emerges, that of destruction: the area around the dam is completely flooded, and it is no exaggeration to speak of a humanitarian and environmental disaster.
AFP/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies
The town of Oleshki in the Cherson region was also completely flooded due to a breached dam. The image on the left is from May 15th and the image on the right is from June 7th.
AFP/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies
Appearance of the disaster: On the left you can see the still intact dam. On the right you can see the flood after the dam broke.
AFP/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies
An incredible amount of water is seeping into the destroyed dam in Nova Kakovka and flooding the surrounding villages.
via REUTERS
No house in Oleshky is free from water masses.
via REUTERS
Kherson’s industrial zone was also completely flooded.
AFP/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies
The images show what previously seemed unimaginable: the entire region is being flooded.
Reuters
Unlike other parts of Ukraine, houses were not destroyed by heavy military equipment. But the range and destructive power of water is almost greater.
Reuters
No matter how bad the dam break is, some people try to keep going. Like this boy on a playground in Kherson.
Reuters
This woman from Hola Preston does not want to be evicted. She is safe only from the water bodies on the top floor of her house.
Reuters
The flood took everything away from many. Like this woman from Hola Pristan who was evicted with her dog.
Reuters
After more than a year of the war in Ukraine, we are used to images of destroyed cities, desperate people and soldiers with heavy military equipment, one can almost say: exhausted. On the other hand, the breaking of the Kachavka dam on June 6 caused a shock, as the images testify to the new dimensions assumed by the war in Ukraine.
The series of images primarily shows satellite images of the American company maximumIt not only illustrates how violently the water was rushing, but also shows what the cities looked like before the flood.
