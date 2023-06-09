This is what the cities of Kherson looked like before the dam broke

A series of photos of the Khakovka dam break show not only the scale of the disaster, but also how it used to be in the Cherson region.

Images by US satellite firm Maxar show how the dam at Kringi looked before it collapsed. Registration from May 15, 2023. AFP/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

On June 7, a completely different picture emerges, that of destruction: the area around the dam is completely flooded, and it is no exaggeration to speak of a humanitarian and environmental disaster. AFP/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

The town of Oleshki in the Cherson region was also completely flooded due to a breached dam. The image on the left is from May 15th and the image on the right is from June 7th. AFP/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

Appearance of the disaster: On the left you can see the still intact dam. On the right you can see the flood after the dam broke. AFP/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

An incredible amount of water is seeping into the destroyed dam in Nova Kakovka and flooding the surrounding villages. via REUTERS

No house in Oleshky is free from water masses. via REUTERS

Kherson’s industrial zone was also completely flooded. AFP/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

The images show what previously seemed unimaginable: the entire region is being flooded. Reuters

Unlike other parts of Ukraine, houses were not destroyed by heavy military equipment. But the range and destructive power of water is almost greater. See also The tactics cost Putin hundreds of soldiers a day Reuters

No matter how bad the dam break is, some people try to keep going. Like this boy on a playground in Kherson. Reuters

This woman from Hola Preston does not want to be evicted. She is safe only from the water bodies on the top floor of her house. Reuters