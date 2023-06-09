June 9, 2023

This is what the cities of Kherson looked like before the dam broke

Terence Abbott 14 mins ago 2 min read

Gakovka-Dam

These pictures show Serson before and after the dam collapse

A series of photos of the Khakovka dam break show not only the scale of the disaster, but also how it used to be in the Cherson region.

Published

Images by US satellite firm Maxar show how the dam at Kringi looked before it collapsed. Registration from May 15, 2023.

AFP/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies

After more than a year of the war in Ukraine, we are used to images of destroyed cities, desperate people and soldiers with heavy military equipment, one can almost say: exhausted. On the other hand, the breaking of the Kachavka dam on June 6 caused a shock, as the images testify to the new dimensions assumed by the war in Ukraine.

The series of images primarily shows satellite images of the American company maximumIt not only illustrates how violently the water was rushing, but also shows what the cities looked like before the flood.

