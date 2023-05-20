G7 Summit: These sanctions were decided on the first day

G-7 summit Fighter jets to Ukraine, sanctions to Russia – that’s the first G-7 day Solidarity with Ukraine, a clear edge against Russia: this is the signal to be sent at the G-7 summit in Japan. That is why Ukraine should support the long-desired Western fighter jets. Published 19. May 2023, 21:38

The heads of government of Italy, Canada, Japan, the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France are meeting at the G-7 summit. via REUTERS The summit starts on Friday and ends on Sunday. AFP Charles Michel and Ursula van der Leyen, President and CEO of the Council of Europe, were the guests. AFP The main topic of discussion was the war in Ukraine. Good pictures Also, memorial tributes were paid to the victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Good pictures Zelensky is also scheduled to attend the weekend summit. via REUTERS

The G-7 summit will be held in Hiroshima from Friday to Sunday.

Leaders of Japan, Italy, France, Canada, Germany, Great Britain and the United States meet there.

The first day focused on the war in Ukraine.

The three-day G-7 summit in Hiroshima began on Friday The heads of government of the seven member states Japan, Italy, Canada, France, USA, Great Britain and Germany participated. The high-level meeting began without Zelensky, but for that With a strong icon facing Russian war against Ukraine.

G-7 seeks to cut Russia’s diamond revenues

G-7 countries want aggressive war and increase pressure on Russia Announced new economic sanctions. At the start of their summit, the group decided to significantly reduce trade in diamonds from Russia to reduce revenue to finance the war. In a joint statement, the G-7 threatened states and institutions that support Russia’s war with “significant costs”.

At the same time, the US proposed a package of sanctions aimed at cutting off about 70 companies and organizations from Russia and other countries from US exports. Great Britain banned the import of diamonds and copper, aluminum and nickel from Russia. Russia is the largest producer of rough diamonds in the world. In 2021, state diamond promoter Alrosa reported revenues of 332 billion rubles (about four billion euros). These are the latest published statistics.

Delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

US wants to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. Pilots will be trained first, a top US official announced Friday on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Japan. After that, it will be decided when, how many flights will be provided and who will provide them, he said. With this promise, US President Joe Biden is fulfilling the wishes of his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, several months ago. Zelensky is expected to be a surprise guest at the G-7 summit this weekend.

Ukrainians have long asked for Western-style fighter jets to defend their country against an aggressive Russia. So far only Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets have been received from the West. The F-16 is considered the most capable multi-talent available in large numbers. The US government has so far denied the claims. As a manufacturing nation, the United States must allow the export of any F-16s from its joint stockpile.

The G-7 will commemorate the victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima

Heads of State and Government jointly commemorated those who died in the world’s first use of nuclear weapons. On August 6, 1945, the American aircraft “Enola K” dropped the innocuous sounding bomb “Little Boy” on Hiroshima. The explosion killed 70,000 people immediately, and more than 330,000 people have been recorded to date as a result of the radiation.

Part of the destroyed city center was turned into a peace park after the war. Heads of state and government jointly laid wreaths at the memorial of the deceased. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stood between US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron to offer a moment of silence.

Macron put his hand on Kishida’s shoulder, but Biden made no special gesture. To date, the US has seen no reason to apologize for dropping the atomic bomb. Many Americans still consider the nuclear strike justified because it led to Japan’s surrender and ended World War II.

Stay up-to-date on your favorite topics and never miss news on current world events with daily updates.

Get the most important information direct to your inbox every day.

(DPA/SMK)