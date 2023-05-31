Freedom also means making independent decisions. Anyone who surrenders this right to Brussels ends up as a slave

In the EU “community of values”, one obstacle follows the next.

Just a statement NZZ, Coffee capsules are also now banned. But only in a dictatorship would the authorities explain to their citizens how to make their coffee, that the standard paper falls into the trap and points out that the capsules are “better than their reputation” – 1 to 0 for the bureaucracy in Brussels!

For Brussels and many Western governments, the fixed point from which Archimedes promised to unravel the Earth is environmental compatibility, or the threatened ecological footprint. Everything must be subservient to it. Personal freedom, freedom of ownership, freedom of contract – soon there will be nothing in our place that the state apparatus does not decide.

If we allow – unelected – authorities to classify every product as permitted and prohibited, from children’s toys and household appliances to personal care and pleasure products, this amounts to paternalism and the infantilization of the population. Of the two products, one always has the better environmental balance. It makes me sick to think of all the things that can be banned like this.

A free market economy can make purchasing decisions based on a variety of reasons. And, yes, these can be completely subjective as well. For example, colorful coffee capsules give guests a choice and significantly reduce the amount of cleaning required. On the other hand, they lack the wonderful aroma that fills the house when using the time-honored Moga Napoletana.

First and foremost, freedom is the freedom to make subjective decisions.

Anyone who surrenders this right to Brussels will live as a slave.