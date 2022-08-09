FBI raids former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida

The FBI is executing a search warrant at the former US president’s luxury hotel and Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. This has been confirmed by Donald Trump (76). Trump did not say why FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago. The former president said the raid was unannounced and “they have breached my security”. Trump denounced the process as “political harassment.”

The raid comes as Trump is mulling a re-election bid. The search is part of an investigation into Trump’s alleged destruction of classified information when he was forced to leave the White House in January 2021, according to US media reports. “The search appears to be focused on items removed from the White House,” the New York Times reported. The US media thinks the Justice Department and the FBI have to believe they have something on their hands. If Trump indeed took the classified documents home, he would never be allowed to hold office in the United States again, let alone the office of the President of the United States.

Trump has been accused of withholding files and documents from his time in the White House and even flushing the toilet. Trump rejected it. In fact, all presidential letters in the United States should be archived and kept for posterity. After his term in office, Trump moved several boxes of files to his property at Mar-a-Lago. They must have contained important communication documents. Trump eventually turned over several documents to the National Archives and Records Administration.

“Besieged, besieged and occupied by FBI agents”

“These are dark times for our nation,” Trump wrote Monday night (local time) on the Truth social network he co-founded. “My beautiful home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, is currently under siege, searched and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” the statement read. “This unannounced inspection of my home is neither necessary nor appropriate.” Trump was in New York during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Apparently, uniformed officers searched Trump’s private home and private club at Mar-a-Lago. The hotel premises are open for guests. US media reported that the test would last throughout the day. The agents allegedly took more than a dozen cardboard boxes.

Does Trump want to run again? “We’ll have to do it again.”( 01:26 )

“Political Instrumentalization of the Judiciary”

The raid is currently dominating US media and headlines. The move by the police has been strongly criticized by Trump supporters. Christy Nome, 50, the governor of South Dakota, spoke of “unprecedented political instrumentalization of the justice department. They were the candidate, the president, and now the past president after President Trump. This use of the criminal justice system is anti-American.”

Neither the U.S. Justice Department nor the White House initially commented on the bombing operation at Mar-a-Lago. For the first time, the house of a former US president was raided. The political implications of the FBI action are enormous. What do the US government and agencies know? To obtain such a search warrant, prosecutors must establish reasonable suspicion that a criminal offense has been committed.

According to CNN, Trump’s lawyers held talks with FBI officials at Mar-o-Lago two months ago. The agents were directed to the various premises and which documents were kept where. A lock was removed to show a safe that Trump said FBI agents opened on Monday. (case)