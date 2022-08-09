August 9, 2022

FBI raids former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida

Terence Abbott 4 hours ago 3 min read

The FBI is executing a search warrant at the former US president’s luxury hotel and Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. This has been confirmed by Donald Trump (76). Trump did not say why FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago. The former president said the raid was unannounced and “they have breached my security”. Trump denounced the process as “political harassment.”

The raid comes as Trump is mulling a re-election bid. The search is part of an investigation into Trump’s alleged destruction of classified information when he was forced to leave the White House in January 2021, according to US media reports. “The search appears to be focused on items removed from the White House,” the New York Times reported. The US media thinks the Justice Department and the FBI have to believe they have something on their hands. If Trump indeed took the classified documents home, he would never be allowed to hold office in the United States again, let alone the office of the President of the United States.

