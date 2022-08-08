August 9, 2022

Doctor violence during childbirth – Spaniard successfully sues

Terence Abbott 12 hours ago 3 min read

The birth of her first child was a traumatic experience for Nahia Algorda (36). Without her husband by her side, hospital staff performed a caesarean section against the Spaniard’s consent, with her hands pinned and trembling with fear. Spanish courts rejected Algorda’s allegations of violence against midwives, but the United Nations backed him in July.

Since then, more than a hundred women have contacted Algorda saying “they experienced the same thing,” says the 36-year-old mother of three who lives in the Basque town of Zigur. Violence against midwives appears to be a widespread problem in Europe.

