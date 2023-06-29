Fatal Accident – Sports Accident – Death in Car Racing: Death of American billionaire in car racing

James Crown with his wife Paula in October 2001. Built by: Richard A. AP/ Keystone via Chapman/Chicago Sun-Times

Crown’s car crashes into a barrier.

Crown has held senior roles in a number of companies, including on the board of directors of bank JP Morgen Chase & Co.

He was also a member of Barack Obama’s inner circle, during which time he was a member of the Presidential Advisory Council.

James Crown, an American billionaire, died last Sunday after his car crashed into a barrier during a race at Woody Creek, Colorado.

The accident happened on Crown’s 70th birthday. He is believed to have died of multiple blunt force injuries. The autopsy results are still pending.

Crown headed the investment firm Henry Crown & Company, which was founded in Chicago by his grandfather in 1915.

He also served on the boards of directors of bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. and defense contractor General Dynamics, and was managing partner of Aspen Skiing Company. Forbes magazine estimated the Crown family’s net worth at $10.2 billion in 2020.

US President Joe Biden praised Crowne as “a good man, a dear friend and a great American”. Crowne lived a life that “connected our nation’s hard-working past with an ever-hopeful future.”

Under Barack Obama, Crown was a member of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Council, a body that advises the US president on intelligence matters. Last week, the Crown attended a White House state dinner honoring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.