Even though he strangles two women, women love Wade Wilson

Wade Wilson strangled two women. However, women have been raving about the double murderer on social media. Forensic psychiatrist Frank Urbaniok explains why.

Wade Wilson, who killed two women, is admired by many women on social media despite his actions.

Forensic psychiatrist Frank Urbaniok explains that some women are attracted to dominance and power and idealize criminals.

Social media amplifies such phenomena by providing a platform where such predictions can be disseminated.

“Oh my god, he’s so hot” or “I love you.” These comments do not adorn the videos of an attractive singer or actor. No, they show a fully tattooed man with, among other things, a swastika and a “Joker smile” emblazoned across his face. The man is sitting in court. Because he killed two women.

That doesn’t seem to dampen the enthusiasm for him in the comments. On the contrary: victims and crime do not play a role. “Free Wade Wilson” has been written several times under videos. Some users also create fandits of the killer. Where does this primal female fascination with criminals come from?

Wilson killed 35-year-old Christine Melton and 43-year-old Diane Ruiz on October 7, 2019. Wilson met Melton at a bar and went home with her, where he strangled her the next day at her Cape Coral home. He then ran into Ruiz who was on his way to work. Wilson arrived in a stolen car from Melton and asked her for directions. She got into his car, where he also strangled her and drove away several times. Wilson confessed to the murders in conversations with his father, who eventually reported it to the police. See also Vladimir Putin wants his daughter to be in a high political position A jury recommended the death penalty for Wilson, and the final sentence will be handed down by a judge. The sentencing, originally scheduled for July 23, was postponed to August 27 because doctors needed more time to evaluate Wilson. Wilson’s attorneys have the right to present additional evidence before sentencing.

Mr. Urbaniok, how do you explain this phenomenon?

First, it is important to distinguish that cyberbullying should not be confused with real-life relationships with criminals. The former are just ideas that someone imagines. We don’t know if this person behaves like that in real life. However, this does not exclude the possibility that there are often real, stable relationships between women and criminals. These are based on everyday life and reality and are not products of imagination. A distinction must be made.

Why are some women so attracted to criminals?

Studies show that some women are attracted to dominance and aggression – at least in theory. In this context, some people idealize criminals by seeing what they want to see, for example a strong, powerful man who can protect them. This can be partly explained by evolutionary theories. Thousands of years ago, it was better to have a partner who was strong and could fight to protect survival.

Those who tend to idealize this way may think that the criminal is dangerous only to others, but not to themselves—or they may think that they can save him. But for many it’s a gig that makes them feel cool, original and adventurous.

Comments under Wilson’s video. Tiktok screenshot

Who is particularly susceptible to such idealization?

Science suggests that a heightened sense of anxiety or a specific need for unusual experiences (“sensation seeking”) are beneficial traits. The heightened sense of fear may seem paradoxical at first, but it is again about the idea of ​​being protected by a “strong man” – a paradoxical idea. Such mechanisms can lead some women to move from one violent relationship to the next.

There are also people who are very susceptible to conspiracy theories, which is comparable to this phenomenon. A very down-to-earth and matter-of-fact person is unlikely to romance criminals this way.

Why are victims ignored?

Evolution has shaped the human mind, making it easy to bend and ignore facts until they create a well-rounded narrative that fits our worldview and emotions. It’s not about moral values, but about making people feel good. The criminal’s behavior is explained by his difficult childhood, while his personality traits and victims are ignored.

Comments in a video showing Wilson in the courtroom. Screenshot

What role does social media play in this?

All kinds of people who move in a bubble gather on the Internet, especially on Tik Tok. It allows stories to be created and shared collectively. It reinforces absurd scenarios like conspiracy theories.