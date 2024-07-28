Kamala Harris now has to choose her partner

Kamala Harris (59) is the incumbent Democratic presidential candidate. Now her partner’s personality is causing tension.

Now in the next few days he has to decide the main personality of his partner.

The three crown winners, Josh Shapiro, Tim Walls and Mark Kelly, all hail from swing states.

Vice President Kamala Harris has a tough decision ahead of her: Now that she’s won enough delegates to be her presidential candidate, she must choose her running mate. Former attorney general Eric Holder, who is leading the search, reportedly has twelve to 15 names in total.

The Harris campaign was joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walls, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper have reportedly been asked for documents related to a possible candidacy. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Governors Andy Beshear (Kentucky) and JP Pritzker (Illinois) were also considered. Haris is expected to vote to nominate a ticket for the party by August 7.

Representatives of major states

Most of the candidates on Harris' list are white, centrist-leaning male politicians. They could help Harris appeal to voters and business leaders and donors in swing states. All are known for attacking Trump and his narrow-minded political style. Harris allies say the chemistry between the current vice president and the vice president he picks is as important as their political attributes. Harris knows firsthand what it means to be No. 2 in the Democratic Party, and his supporters said he is using his experience to make the choice.

According to a Bloomberg report, the top three named Walls, Shapiro and Kelly are currently in pole position. Harris’s partner can serve as an amplifier, campaigning and raising money on his behalf, while fully complementing his strengths and masking any weaknesses.

Lawyer, soldier and astronaut

Josh Shapiro (51) A popular governor of the most important swing state and a gifted orator who is very successful in rural areas is a weak spot for Democrats. A Jewish lawyer who studied law, he was the attorney general of his federal government, in which position he spoke out in favor of abortion rights and against the death penalty. He and his wife Lori have four children.

The Tim Walls, 60, The former teacher and 24-year member of the Army National Guard could counter the appeal of JT Vance, a Republican running mate in the Midwest, dashing Trump’s hopes of winning Minnesota. Walls, a Lutheran, has two children with his wife, Gwen.

Former NASA astronaut and Navy pilot Mark Kelly (60) Despite being an important swing state, it also borders Mexico. On immigration policy, he takes a different stance from Joe Biden. His wife, Gabrielle Giffords, is a former congresswoman who became a gun control activist after surviving an assassination attempt in 2011.