“If this continues, Putin will fall within a year”

Increasingly violent backlashes and no support from their own people: Things are getting tight for Russian President Vladimir Putin. One expert doubts Putin can stay in power much longer.

Pressure is mounting on Russia in the Ukraine war. Even President Vladimir Putin (70) lacks regular support in the Kremlin. Behind the scenes there is resistance. Russian local politicians He also started a petition to impeach the President.

Hristo Grosso, a journalist and chief investigator at research group Bellingate, says Putin is under massive pressure. “Putin is currently changing the war strategy on a weekly basis,” says Grozew in an interview “Sunday Journal”.

They also support the war against Putin

First, Putin tried to take over Ukraine “in a coup”. But it didn’t work. That is why he has a private mercenary force And prisoners too Lead – without success. “There are massive problems with some level of mobilization now. The authorities are looking at that as well. I can’t imagine that they will last much longer,” the expert said.

Meanwhile, Putin has not only opponents of the war, but also supporters against him. They will accuse him of bleeding for his hesitant reaction after bitter defeats around Kiev and in the east of the country. So Grozew is certain: “If things continue like this, Putin will fall within a year.” And he warns: “This will lead to great bloodshed.”

How long will Putin last?

There are currently no major protests in Russia. This is mainly due to the brutal response to the protests. “People are being beaten, arrested and sentenced to long prison terms,” ​​the Bellingcat journalist told the Sunday newspaper. However, one sees a rapidly growing dissatisfaction with Yandex, Google’s Russian counterpart. On the day of the rally, one of the most frequently asked questions was when the next presidential election would be held.

“If Putin is miraculously still in power in the next regular election in 2024, many people will vote against him,” Groseau believes. As Putin may have committed election fraud in this case, there could be major protests.

However, for the Russia expert, it is highly questionable whether Putin will be able to cling to his power until then. (jis)