October 9, 2022

“If this continues, Putin will fall within a year”

Terence Abbott

Russia Expert on Kremlin Leader

Increasingly violent backlashes and no support from their own people: Things are getting tight for Russian President Vladimir Putin. One expert doubts Putin can stay in power much longer.

1/6

Opposition to Vladimir Putin is growing. (icon image)

Pressure is mounting on Russia in the Ukraine war. Even President Vladimir Putin (70) lacks regular support in the Kremlin. Behind the scenes there is resistance. Russian local politicians He also started a petition to impeach the President.

Hristo Grosso, a journalist and chief investigator at research group Bellingate, says Putin is under massive pressure. “Putin is currently changing the war strategy on a weekly basis,” says Grozew in an interview “Sunday Journal”.

