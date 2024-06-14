European Football Championship 2024: All News, Videos, Highlights on Ticker

Im Interview with “Sport Build”. Natty defender Niko Elvedi says they are aiming for a direct fight in the group stage against the Germans. “Meeting Germany is definitely a highlight – especially as I’ve lived here for nine years now. We all know a lot of DFB players from the Bundesliga. It will be fun for me to trouble Germany a bit.

But first there are other tests in games against Hungary and Scotland. “We shouldn’t underestimate any team, Hungary and Scotland are two good teams and it will be tricky against them,” said the 27-year-old, who does not consider his team to be among the biggest title contenders: “We are definitely not favorites for the title. Our ultimate goal is to get through the group stage first.

If it succeeds, Elvedi believes the national team can pull off an exploit. “We are a strong team that finds good solutions with the ball. Especially with Granit Xhaka in the midfield,” says the central defender and highly praises the captain: “Granit directs and directs our game. In addition, he has a complete full-block attitude and can inspire all his teammates. .

For Elvedi, the national team has already taken the first good step by beating Estonia 4-0 in the European Championship final. “We showed a good performance and we can build on that. We’re on the right track,” he concluded in an interview with Blue Sport after the final whistle.