Donald Trump proposes three televised fights to Kamala Harris

– Trump is proposing three TV duels to Harris — one confirmed, ABC reported The former president gave his opponent new dates in a short-lived appearance. He also attacked the enemies.

Distributed against Kamala Harris: When Donald Trump appeared at Mar-a-Lago. Photo: Keystone

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her election opponent Donald Trump are set to face each other in a televised showdown on September 10. This was announced on Thursday by broadcaster ABC, where the debate will take place. “Both Vice President Harris and former President Trump have confirmed they will attend,” the broadcaster announced on online service X.

A short time ago, at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, Trump suggested three televised fights with Harris next month – on September 4, 10 and 25.

However, he named NBC, not ABC, as the broadcaster for the Sept. 10 debate. Trump’s team later acknowledged that he had made a mistake and discussed it with ABC on September 10.

It was initially unclear whether there would be just one debate between the two presidential candidates announced by ABC in September or the third. There was initially no contact from NBC and Fox News, the broadcaster named by Trump for the proposed debate on September 4.

A few days ago, the Trump and Harris team clashed in televised debates. Before Joe Biden dropped out of the current presidential race — the result of a debate over his mental state fueled by his disastrous appearance in a TV showdown with Trump in late June — a second showdown was already scheduled for Sept. 10 on ABC. Agreed.

However, Republican Trump declined to challenge Harris as the new Democratic presidential nominee on this date, instead suggesting a September 4 debate on right-wing channel Fox News. The Harris campaign later accused Trump of being “scared” and wanting to “avoid” the debate.

Trump apparently wanted to refute the accusation with his three debate recommendations.

Better against Harris

During the press conference, Trump also slammed Kamala Harris and Tim Walls. He described both as left-wing extremists. Wallace doesn’t want security for America, he doesn’t want borders or walls. Trump said he was happy to run against Harris, not Joe Biden.

Democrats are on the rise

AFP/nlu

