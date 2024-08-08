The luxury brand now has a scent for dogs. This causes criticism.

Dog Perfume from D&G: That’s it Luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana is now promoting a dog perfume.

However, you should not use the product on the nose area.

Animal rights activists and veterinarians criticize the product.

Britney Spears has already created a dog perfume. Now luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana is also going to the dog. A 100 ml bottle of Fefé fragrance spray costs 97 francs.

According to the manufacturer, the company’s first alcohol-free fragrance spray was inspired by Domenico Dolce’s devotion to his loyal dog Fefe.

The perfume is a creation with warm notes of ylang-ylang and strong, flattering musk. The creamy nuances of sandalwood guarantee the end of the fragrance experience.

Dog lovers should massage fefe into the dog’s fur by hand or with a brush while smelling for a while. Fefé can also be applied directly to areas other than the dog’s nose.

Veterinarian warns

But Romanian vet Federico Coccía fears that dog perfume can dull the animal’s sense of smell. “Dogs recognize themselves by smell. So, this scent world should not change,” says Kosia In “Spiegel”.

It can be very difficult for veterinarians to diagnose skin diseases based on smell, which is an important symptom. “The smell of breath and the smell of earwax are masked by perfume,” says Kosia.

“can really upset dogs”

Ingrid Newkirk, founder of animal protection organization Peta, criticized the perfume: “Dogs have an extraordinary sense of smell. Spraying them with scents that attract people will actually upset them. See also Ukraine is in financial trouble. Salaries and pensions of government employees will not be paid soon

However, D&G points out that the perfume is dog-friendly, which consumers have also confirmed. The product also meets the so-called safe pet cosmetics standards, which state that cosmetics for animals must meet comparable criteria as those for humans. D&G wants to ensure “safety and respect for the animal”.