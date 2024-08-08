Word Campaign: Don’t Like Trump’s Nicknames — Harris Turns the Tables

“Outsiders” Harris and Walls celebrate their debut: Wise on a Mollusion Course As they enter the stage together, thunderous applause erupts. Kamala Harris and her newly chosen running mate Tim Walls appeared together for the first time at a campaign event. “We are the outsiders in this match but we have the pace and I know what we are up against. 07.08.2024

Alarm in Trump’s campaign team: While Democrats only labeled the New Yorker “weird,” conservatives couldn’t find Kamala Harris offensive and attacked her verbally.

No time? Blue news in a nutshell for you After Donald Trump repeatedly referred to his political opponent with nicknames like “Sleepy Joe,” efforts to do so with Kamala Harris have so far failed.

Neither their laughs nor their “lies” stuck with Harris: Republicans are looking for a new offensive.

They want to ban petrol and red meat and are on the extreme left: so far the new attacks have had no effect.

Democrats no longer portray Trump as the end of democracy, but instead call him “eccentric.” Reactions show how much this bothers the other side.

On July 20, Donald Trump’s campaign team is on the road. Things are going well enough to prevent them from attacking their political opponents as they tear themselves apart after losing their first TV fight. At the same time, a term coined by Trump about US President Biden circulated in the press at the time: “Sleepy Joe” was troubling Washington.

But the next day, Team Trump turns the world upside down when “Sleepy Joe” decides not to run for re-election. It doesn’t surprise him that Kamala Harris has emerged as the favorite for the White House race. The problem is that they still don’t have an offensive strategy against them. And no catchy nickname.

Trump made his first attempt on Independence Day. In a True Social post, the New Yorker wishes “everyone a happy 4th of July” and sarcastically includes those who want to give him one on this holiday: “the most incompetent ‘president'” or “the demented Biden attorney Jack Smith. ».

“Smiling Kamala Harris” becomes a boomerang

The 78-year-old called Kamala Harris by the nickname “Laughin'” for the first time. laughing or laughter. He “may be a new challenger”, but has done “badly” in his party. Trump’s team would have been surprised by how quickly and unanimously Democrats came to an agreement on Harris after Biden’s departure.

Although Republican Matt Gates responded to Trump’s post, saying, “That’s it. Best of all. point” CommentedThe nickname “Smiling Kamala Harris,” intended to belie the 60-year-old’s seriousness for the presidency, made no waves. On the contrary: the attack is a shot in the foot.

Imagine Kamala Harris getting upset when she laughs. Most campaigns constantly try to humanize their candidate. Republicans accidentally do this for Harris because they are so bigoted and bigoted.pic.twitter.com/GHJOwpMW7G — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) July 27, 2024

The majority of commenters did not find Harris’s laugh funny, but endearing. Entrepreneur Portal Inc. Pointing out the psychological benefits of the “mobilizing power of happiness.” “New York Times” calling her happiness “one of her most useful weapons”. And this “Religious News Service” Title: “What the Talmud Teaches Us About People Who Laugh at Kamala Harris’ Laughter.”

Rohrkrepierer “Lie Kamala Harris”

By the time Harris’ campaign team launched their laughing attack, his verbal attack had failed miserably. His wisdom «Margaret Thatcher didn’t laugh like that, did she? If she had done that, she wouldn’t be Margaret Thatcher” is meaningless.

Trump’s strategists have noticed this, so they’re trying a new word: Republican front-runner Harris wants to draw attention to the fact that, as vice president, Biden has not been outspoken about the Constitution. But “Layin”, because lie Or lie, it sounds something like that the lionI mean Leo, Trump needs to spell out the whole thing in one speech.

‘Lynn’ Kamala Harris’: Former President Trump called his new opponent “the most incompetent and far-left vice president in American history” during a rally this week. pic.twitter.com/WTausFoU91 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2024

It is not optimal. The insult got more traction on social media than “laughin’ Kamala Harris,” but the point is missed. Instead of Joe Biden’s health, the headline is that after he resigns, he’s putting the country first. Attention turns to Haris, the party’s support and his nomination.

I know we’ve all been waiting for her to drop the nickname Kamala. “Lynn Kamala Harris” did not meet my expectations. 😔 I find it hilarious that he has to emphatically pronounce the insult he gave her as “line” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WS2lwLM4LN — Lys❤️💙💛Alyssa (@lyssafella) July 24, 2024

A desperate search for attack points

Conservatives are desperately looking for new starting points: they complain that they should never have taken power. She is very soft on crime but very hard on prisoners. And Ted Cruz says: “She won’t get my gun. It doesn’t get my combustion engine. She doesn’t get my steaks and cheeseburgers in hell.

Republicans didn’t go any further. Trump’s deputy James David Vance also warned that Harris wants to ban fracking, gasoline and red meat in his latest campaign speech. “She thinks she’s better than us. She thinks she’s better than you,” he says in Atlanta, Georgia.

Focus on US Election 2024 A new President of the United States will be elected on November 5. But not just the president, but 35 Senate seats, the entire House of Representatives and eleven governors are up for re-election. There is blue news with the heated phase of the fight for the White House, not only from the point of view of Switzerland, but also from reports directly from the United States. Patrick Semansky/AP/dpa

Because Trump has little ammunition against Harris, he’s already fallen into a racist trap — and Vance has scored his first misogynistic victory with “childless cat ladies.” The standard for Republicans, on the other hand, is to find an opponent on the far left: Fox News Vice President Tim Walls. “Extreme Leftist Governor” The picture of the country fits into the picture.

And Walls is known as “Tampon-Tim” because he campaigned for free tampons in Minnesota schools — in addition to free lunches.

Harris’ News Warding

Democrats have also changed their rhetoric since taking over from Harris Biden. That’s only logical: The White House’s repeated insistence that democracy is at risk because of Trump has worn off. Harris named his opponent for the first time on July 26 “weird”.

Tim Walls, who called Trump “weird”: “Listen to the guy. He’s talking about Hannibal Lecter and shocking sharks and whatever crazy thing comes up in his head… Have you ever seen that guy laugh?… It’s not with somebody. pic.twitter.com/NHergSSzkW —Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2024

Different Weird, crazy, or funny stuff. The term is more general and less specific. It fits the variety of scenes Trump and Vance bring to the stage — for example, when the 78-year-old raves about movie villain Hannibal Lecter, warns about wind turbines or fantasizes about death by shark attack.

I saw it. Kamala has always claimed to be Indian and black. Trump has always been white and a weird ass. https://t.co/rMS9SwUva2 — Al Franken (@alfranken) August 1, 2024

The opponent’s reaction gives an idea that the new tactic will be effective. “They’re Strange” shows Trump received the honor. “Nobody’s ever called me weird. I’m many things, but not weird. Neither is he, I tell you. J.T. [Vance] not that. It’s you.”

This whole “they’re different” argument from Democrats is dumb & juvenile. This is a presidential election, not a high school prom queen competition. It’s a bit of a paradox coming from a party that preaches “diversity and inclusion.” Win in principle if you can, but please minimize error. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 29, 2024

Republicans react emotionally: Vivek Ramasamy, for example, calls the Democrats’ new words “stupid and childish.” This is surprising given that Trump likes to insist repeatedly that he should not call his party opponent, Chris Christie, a “fat pig.”