November 23, 2021

Doctors have set up vaccine fraudsters in Greece

    Vaccine opponents wanted to steal the correct vaccination certificate. They bribed the doctors to pay the saline solution, but then issued them a vaccination certificate.

    But instead of the desired saline solution, doctors gave the corona vaccine dose to those who resisted the vaccine.

    In Greece, those who have not been vaccinated are allowed to go to public facilities and restaurants – here in Athens – only with a negative test.

    Christmas trees are set up in Athens – Greece is also on the fourth wave of the Corona.

This shot backfired – and how. Opponents of the vaccine in Greece wanted to steal the correct corona vaccine certificate. They bid according to the portal “Keep talking Greece” Their doctors charge 400 euros (about 420 francs) each so they can pay for the saline solution instead of the vaccine dose. The doctors accepted the money – and then gave the patients the normal corona vaccine.

According to the Greek media, 100,000 immunizers and 200 to 300 doctors and nurses are said to be involved in the scam.

