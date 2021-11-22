Doctors have set up vaccine fraudsters in Greece

1/5 Vaccine opponents wanted to steal the correct vaccination certificate. They bribed the doctors to pay the saline solution, but then issued them a vaccination certificate.

This shot backfired – and how. Opponents of the vaccine in Greece wanted to steal the correct corona vaccine certificate. They bid according to the portal “Keep talking Greece” Their doctors charge 400 euros (about 420 francs) each so they can pay for the saline solution instead of the vaccine dose. The doctors accepted the money – and then gave the patients the normal corona vaccine.

According to the Greek media, 100,000 immunizers and 200 to 300 doctors and nurses are said to be involved in the scam.

Side effects of “salt solution”

Some of those who resisted the vaccine did not feel so well after the shovel. Despite the alleged saline solution, they received the usual vaccine side effects. Some felt weak and had pain at the puncture site. So the dizziness finally emerged. When they went to other doctors for treatment, they found out that they had been vaccinated against corona.

Fraudsters can now take legal action against doctors and lodge a complaint. This is because they were vaccinated without the permission of the doctors. Vaccine fraudsters then have to blame themselves and admit that they want to cheat. A stumbling block.

Strict measures and restrictions

In Greece, those who have not been vaccinated are only allowed to visit public institutions with a negative test. This rule also applies to the visit of officials. Exceptions: Supermarkets and Pharmacies. In addition, unvaccinated workers should be given two negative tests per week.

