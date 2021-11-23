November 23, 2021

At least 46 people have been killed in a bus crash in Bulgaria

Arzu 34 mins ago 2 min read

    The bus crashed Tuesday night near the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

    At least 46 people were killed.

    The coach was completely burned and devastated.

    The bus was reportedly heading north to Macedonia.

Dozens of people were killed in a horrific bus crash in Bulgaria on Tuesday night. The official news agency BTA quoted the Interior Ministry as saying that at least 46 people had been killed, including several children.

Some of the injured were taken to a hospital in Sofia and none of them were in danger. A total of 50 passengers and two drivers were on board the bus, state radio police said.

