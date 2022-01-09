Corona virus: A new type of deltacron has been discovered in Cyprus

1/6 Researchers in Cyprus have discovered a new corona mutation: the deltacron.

Although many questions remain unanswered when it comes to Omigron, researchers in Cyprus have already discovered a new variant of the virus – the Deltacron.

So far, 25 cases of the new mutation have been reported, the news agency said Bloomberg Reported by Cypriot broadcaster Sigma TV. As the name implies, it is a virus with protein structures of the Omigron and Delta types.

Deltacron is common in hospitalized patients

Leonidos Kostrikis, professor of biology and head of the laboratory for biotechnology and molecular virology at the University of Cyprus, explained that deltacron was more common in hospitalized patients with Kovit-19 disease than in those with mild studies.

“We will see in the future whether this fiber is more contagious or dangerous than the others, and whether it can prevail against Delta and Omigran,” Kostrikis was quoted as saying. In his opinion, however, the deltacron would be replaced by a stronger omigron variant. Because during an epidemic, mutations recur, some of which persist, while others do not.

Experts doubt its reliability and risk

It is controversial that Deltacron is actually a new variant of the corona virus. Tom Peacock, a British virologist at Imperial College London, wrote on Twitter that it was too early for Omigron’s restoration. Rather, he considers it to be contaminants in the laboratory.

German archaeologist Glass Store has already expressed his doubts about the newly discovered variant. “Image” Writes. As a normal person one might think that a virus that binds to protein structures from delta and omigran combines both properties. The fear that Deltacron is more contagious and dangerous than previous types is understandable.

Stöhr explains this fear from the perspective: “In biology, 1 plus 1 does not mean 2. Just because one virus has the surface properties of the other two, or does not mean that the mutations of the two variants combine, does not mean that they are the same.”