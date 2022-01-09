January 9, 2022

Corona virus: A new type of deltacron has been discovered in Cyprus

Arzu 25 mins ago 2 min read

    Researchers in Cyprus have discovered a new corona mutation: the deltacron.

    This variant of the corona virus is said to have structures of the Omigron and Delta types.

    However, researchers around the world are skeptical that mutation is dangerous.

    A British researcher suspects that this is a contamination of the samples.

Although many questions remain unanswered when it comes to Omigron, researchers in Cyprus have already discovered a new variant of the virus – the Deltacron.

So far, 25 cases of the new mutation have been reported, the news agency said Bloomberg Reported by Cypriot broadcaster Sigma TV. As the name implies, it is a virus with protein structures of the Omigron and Delta types.

