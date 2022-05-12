Ukraine Overview. Russian Governor “Kherson People’s Republic” +++ The situation of Ukrainian refugees in Prague is coming to a head.

According to Amnesty International, the secretary general of the human rights organization, the Russian leadership around President Vladimir Putin has “hatred” against all Ukrainians. “There are statements, opinions and appearances of Putin and other Russian leaders who ignore the Ukrainian people and speak as if there is no Ukraine in it,” Agnes Kalmart said on Ukrainian television on Tuesday. “When we discuss the issue of genocide, we will use precisely these statements as part of the evidence.”

The violence used in this war was due to the thinking of the organizations that created the leadership. “Violence becomes the main means of action, it is tolerated and sometimes glorified … there is no restraint, it creates the conditions for violent behavior, there is a rule of impunity …” Colmord was quoted as saying by the union. Company.

There is no evidence that the military leadership is demanding torture or assassination. “But we have evidence that the leadership did not prevent these crimes. So they keep saying that over and over again, “said Amnesty International.

Amnesty’s mission in this war is to provide the world with information on the scale and nature of the crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine. “We want to show that this war is not just a Ukrainian problem or a problem of Europe and NATO. The Russian occupation is a problem for the whole world,” Colmart said.

In the past few days, Colmart and a delegation have traveled to the suburbs of Kiev, where dozens of civilians have been affected by Russian violence.