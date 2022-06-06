At least 25 people were injured and nine were killed in three separate shootings in the United States

At least nine people have been killed and more than 25 injured in three shootings in the United States since Saturday.

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, several people were shot Sunday night on a busy street. Three people were killed.

The shooting happened near a bar in Sattanoka, Tennessee, according to authorities. Three people lost their lives.

There were also people killed in a shooting in Sakina, Michigan.

Two people were shot dead in Chattanooga, and one died in a car crash while fleeing the shooting. Another 14 people were injured in the shooting.

Eleven people were injured in a shooting in the state of Pennsylvania. A police official said two men and a woman died on arrival at the hospital as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The perpetrators are on the run. Police hope to get more information through surveillance cameras. According to officials, it is not yet clear how many people were involved in the shooting and what the motive for the crime was.

Three more were killed and at least two were injured in what became known as the Cold War in Michigan early Sunday morning.