Because of Putin’s threats? America sends spy planes into the air

Three spy planes circled the US over the weekend. This last happened at the end of April. Is it due to the nuclear attack threatened by Russia in the Ukraine war?

1/5 In total, the US has three RC-135 spy planes. At the end of the week everyone got the starting command.

The “Cobra Ball” has been in service with the US Air Force since the late 1970s. Among other things, the machine is used to track nuclear missiles. After Vladimir Putin’s (69) nuclear threat, the US allowed three spy planes to take off.

The US has three RC-135 aircraft. According to the Telegram channel “Ukraine 24/7”, three simultaneously circled the United States over the weekend. Cobra63 and Cobra61 are said to be staying around Alaska – near the Russian border. According to “flightradar24”, all three planes have now landed again.

The super-flights last took off at the end of April 2022. At the time, Russia was testing intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. A few days ago, Putin threatened a nuclear attack on the Ukraine war. This horror scene must be due to the renewed use of spy planes. The app is not officially confirmed.

Boeing developed an important spy plane in the 1960s. Since then, the 41-meter-long machines have supported the US military in all military operations. These included missions in Vietnam, Yugoslavia and Iraq.

Review of Arms Treaties

The aircraft is equipped with sophisticated electronic sensors, recording media and communication facilities. The U.S. Air Force writes on its website that this data is critical to verifying compliance with arms treaties and improving U.S. strategic defense and missile defense concepts.

The crew consists of at least two pilots, one navigator, three electronic warfare officers, two systems engineers and two or more operational specialists. (nob)