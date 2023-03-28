Nashville (USA): Disturbing footage shows transgender woman (28) walking into Bible school

Nashville (USA) Disturbing footage shows trans man (28) attacking Bible school According to police reports, the trans man, who identified himself as a man according to media reports, allegedly took the weapons out of bitterness. Updated March 28, 2023 at 8:31 am

The police released the footage captured by the surveillance camera. 20 min

In Nashville, a trans man killed three children and three adults.

At a media conference, police announced that Audrey Hale’s gender identity is transgender.

A 28-year-old man was shot dead by police.

America will be together again Violence in a school Shocked. A 28-year-old trans man shot and killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday. The trans man, armed with two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun, was eventually shot and killed by police officers who arrived.

Audrey Hale is said to have had a grudge against the school

Police announced at a media conference that Audrey Hale’s gender identity is transgender – but did not provide details. The perpetrator’s motive was initially unclear. According to police, it was 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a trans person. Nashville Police Chief John Drake said she may have had a grudge against the school he once attended.

Hale was born with the biological sex of a female, and according to his LinkedIn profile, the person uses the pronouns he/, indicating that Hale lived as a male. This was reported by the British “Daily Mail”.

During a search of his home, a “manifesto” was found, according to which the 28-year-old wanted to attack other targets. A plan showing the school’s entrances and various documents were found, Drake said. The findings indicate that this act was planned for a long time.

See also Attack in Kansberg - One person in Norway kills five with a bow and arrow - News Audrey Hale is said to have once attended a Covenant school. Twitter A report was found on him – contents not yet released. Twitter CCTV footage shows the gunman entering the building armed. Metro Nashville Police Department

The criminals were heavily armed

Police were called to the shooting at The Covenant School, a Christian private school in Nashville, around 10:13 a.m. local time. Arriving officers began clearing the ground floor of the building and then heard gunshots coming from the first floor, police spokesman Dan Aaron said. There, police officers located the assailant and shot him dead in a gunfight.

Killed three children aged eight and nine

“At 10:27 the shooter is dead,” Aaron said. A police officer sustained a hand injury during the operation. The 28-year-old killed three children aged eight to nine and three adults aged 60 to 61. One of the victims was apparently the headmistress.

During the attack, a teacher called his daughter. “She told me she was hiding in a closet and there was shooting everywhere,” her daughter Avery Myrick told WSMV4. Terrified parents flocked to Covenant School after the attack in search of their children, who had been taken to safety at the church.

President Biden thanked the police for their quick intervention, but at the same time lamented the high number of gun attacks in the United States. “This is sick,” Biden said at the White House. “It’s tearing apart our communities, it’s tearing apart the soul of this nation.” After previous shootings, the president called for stricter gun laws.

The gun case enters the next round

His spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, called on opposition Republicans to drop their opposition to a ban on semi-automatic rifles. “We have to do something.” Lethal gun attacks are a regular occurrence in America. Schools are also often affected. Last May, an 18-year-old gunned down 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in the small Texas town of Uvalde. After the Uvalde bloodbath, Biden’s Democrats and congressional Republicans could only agree on minimum tightening of gun laws.

Gun laws are the most controversial issue in America. In a country with a constitutional right to own firearms, there are an estimated 393 million publicly owned firearms. That’s 120 guns per 100 residents.

(AFP, sys)