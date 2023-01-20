January 21, 2023

President Vucic was furious with the Wagner group over the recruiting video

Terence Abbott 1 hour ago 3 min read

1/6

The logo of the Wagner Group appears on the wall of a house in the center of Belgrade.

The video by Wagner’s group, shown on the Serbian branch of the Russian propaganda channel Russia Today, has sparked outrage in Serbia. You can see Serbian volunteers training to fight Russian troops in Ukraine.

A Russian mercenary group filmed the video in Serbian to promote the recruitment of volunteers for the war. Around the same time, the Wagner skull symbol appeared on a wall in the city center in Belgrade. It was signed by the “People’s Patrol”, a far-right organization that has repeatedly staged pro-Russia rallies – albeit on a smaller scale.

