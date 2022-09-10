An old Bentley S2 was smuggled into Australia with 190kg of drugs

1/10 During a routine search of a vintage Bentley, Australian customs investigators found kilos of drugs with a black market value of more than CHF 100 million.

Over 100 million francs! That’s not the value of the more than 60-year-old Bentley S2 recently seized by Australian customs investigators. But its cargo is well hidden. Police officers found 30kg of cocaine and 161kg of methamphetamine – also known as crystal meth – behind the chrome-plated headlights when they searched the British classic.

Investigators discovered the drug smugglers during a routine inspection of a container called Bentley imported from Canada. During the X-ray scan, the customs found “suspicious anomalies,” according to the German “Auto, Motor & Sport” report. Later, special forces called in, while removing the vintage car, discovered the illegal cargo in various holes of the tin drug hideout.

More drugs and money

In the search for the people behind the kidnapping attempt, the Australian police succeeded in the next plot: after a raid in the suburbs of Sydney, two suspects, aged 22 and 23, were arrested, and the authorities later found two more accomplices in the same place. Toyota. On board: 5 more pounds of drugs and $1.1 million in cash. All those involved are currently in custody and investigations are underway.

Coincidentally, smugglers could have given away more than 500 of the more than 2,300 Bentley S2s ever built while selling the drugs on the black market for the equivalent of 103 million Swiss francs. In good condition, a British classic car from the 1960s costs up to 200,000 francs today.