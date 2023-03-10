An-225: Two people arrested after the destruction of the world’s largest jet

World’s largest airplane Secret Service Arrests Antonov Bosses – Did They Protect An-255 Too Low? When the only Antonov An-225 was destroyed in heavy fighting over Kiev at the start of the Russian invasion, it struck a chord with many aviation fans. Now two people have been arrested. Published March 10, 2023 at 9:38 pm

Here a wrecked An-225 is pulled out of the hangar. 20 min/noh

Two top employees of aircraft manufacturer Antono have been arrested by Ukraine’s domestic intelligence.

They are accused of obstructing the military fortification of the airport.

The search for an Assistant Director is ongoing.

After The destruction of the world’s largest cargo plane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, a year ago the Ukrainian Internal Secret Service (SBU) announced the arrest of two former aircraft managers. The aircraft manufacturer’s former director Antonov and the head of the company’s security services were arrested for destroying the plane shortly after the start of Russia’s war of aggression, the SBU reported on Friday on the online service Telegram.

They are looking for the deputy director who is absconding from the judicial department. The plane was destroyed by the Russian military in late February 2022 during fighting at Hostomel airfield, 20 kilometers northwest of Kiev. According to the security service, three former managers in January and February 2022 Ukrainian army, barred from fortresses Building on the airfield, it became the scene of fierce fighting.

Managers are said to be indirectly responsible for Miria’s demise

“These criminal acts led to the temporary capture of this strategically important airport and neighboring towns. Destruction of the ‹Mirija › plane – the only plane in the world This category,” said the SBU.

All three have been charged with “obstructing” the “legitimate operations” of the army. According to the SBU, they face up to 15 years in prison. “Those who helped the enemies to destroy one of the symbols of Ukraine (…) should receive the deserved punishment,” emphasized SBU head Vasyl Malyuk.

die The 84 meter long machine can carry 250 tonnes of cargo At a speed of 850 kilometers per hour. The plane has been operated by Ukraine’s Antonov Airlines since 2001 and played a key role in distributing face masks around the world during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, it was regularly used by NATO and various oil companies for large cargo shipments.

Is the new Miria being built now?

First Almost complete destruction On February 27, 2022, the future of the Antonov «Miria», the world’s largest aircraft, is uncertain. During the Soviet period, the construction of two An-225s began, but only the “Mriya” was fully completed. The sister aircraft has been in storage since 1994 and is said to be about 70 percent complete. Attempts to complete the flight have been made in the past, but these have always failed due to lack of funds.

