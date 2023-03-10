Amok in Hamburg: This is what is known about the perpetrator

Amok in the church Criminals from Hamburg published a book about God, Jesus and Satan At a Jehovah’s Witnesses church in Hamburg, seven people were shot dead and several others were seriously injured on Thursday evening. The shooter also died. The identity of the accused has now been revealed. Updated March 10, 2023 at 1:41 pm

PF (35) killed seven people in a church in Hamburg. Private The native Bavarian had no prior criminal record with the police. AFP Shots were fired at a building belonging to Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Cross Borsdell district at around 9pm on Thursday. Reuters PF describes his childhood as strictly evangelical. Reuters The accused also died. Reuters

7 killed in attack on Jehovah’s Witnesses church

Accused PF (35) died.

The native Bavarian had no prior criminal record with the police.

In the church shooting Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg According to the police, 8 people died in this. The suspected shooter was among them, police in the Hanseatic city said on Friday. When the police arrived, the accused distracted himself.

To the criminal It must be the 35-year-old PF, who writes “build”. The authorities do not know that he is a terrorist. The murder weapon is said to have been a handgun. PF was a member of a devout religious community.

He was definitely brought up as a preacher

PF grew up in Kempten in the Allgäu and later studied at the University of Applied Sciences in Kempten and the University of Munich. There were two semesters abroad in China and England. PF describes his childhood as strictly evangelical. On his website he describes himself as “multicultural” and a “self-confessed European”.

After training, he worked as a project manager and business controller in various companies in Hamburg. For the past ten months he has been working freelance and setting up his own company. Between October 2020 and February 2022, the PF is on a sabbatical.

Amok in Hamburg: Forensic scientists examine crime scene. AP

A confusing book about God and Satan

PF also worked as a book editor: according to PF, it aimed to provide a “completely new view” of God, Jesus Christ and Satan. It is intended to become a new standard creation along with the Bible and the Koran and will. Valid for another 100 years. The work is meant to shed light on human development and explain the mystery of Jesus’ millennial kingdom: it is simply intended to “explain the impossible,” PF explains on its website.

PF does not describe God, Jesus Christ, and Satan as abstract human beings, but as human beings with feelings. Therefore, like humans, they are emotional and should be guided by emotions.

Are you or someone you know being pressured by the faith community? You can find help here: InfoSectOffice of Religious Affairs, Tel. 044 454 80 80 RelinfoEvangelical Information Center Churches – Denominations – Religions, Tel. 078 840 24 06 Hand givenConcern Hotline, Tel. 143 For the youthCounseling for Children and Youth, Tel. 147