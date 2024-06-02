Advertising Master Niklas M. Penalty – 20 minutes

The self-proclaimed advertising master has now been convicted. This is due to incitement against the unvaccinated.

Nicholas M. He was convicted by the court.

He allegedly shared unauthorized content in class chat while at school.

He called for the death of the unvaccinated.

18-year-old Niklas M. from Gräfenhainichen. He earned the nickname “Advertiser Master” for his frequent complaints against illegal parking and traffic offenders, and was convicted in court, according to the report of “Bild”.

bustle

He was convicted of sedition. According to “Build,” the advertising executive allegedly shared unauthorized content in a class chat while at the school. Niklaus M. Death of the unvaccinated.

Nicholas M. Despite denying the charges in court, the youth judge concluded that he had published incriminating articles. The Dessau-Rosslau public prosecutor’s office charged him with these charges.

1000 euros fine for ad masters

According to D-Online, Niklas M. was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and fined 1,000 euros. Because he was still a minor at the time of the crime, the trial took place behind closed doors, Chief Justice Frank Straub confirmed. Niklas M. when asked by “Build” and T-Online. He did not comment on the verdict.

Nicholas M. Since becoming known through her entertainment this year, she has not only experienced positive reactions. He was recently punched in the face by a man in a parking lot. Nevertheless, M. He didn’t let that stop him. He says: “Such things will never stop me, I will continue anyway.” See also Heatwave in Europe - Fires in Tenerife and Lesbos cause concern - News