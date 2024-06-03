Germany floods: Victims report from flood zone

Due to storm damage, rail traffic in southern Germany will be severely affected on Monday. Deutsche Bahn announced on Monday night: “We advise against travel to flood-affected areas in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg and recommend postponing non-essential travel. Also note that the trains that are still running will be very busy.

Long-distance traffic from the north and west cannot reach Munich at present. Local traffic in Bavaria has also been severely affected. Night trains were set up for passengers at Stuttgart, Nuremberg and Munich.

Deutsche Bahn has extended its goodwill policy until Monday: anyone who bought a ticket from Sunday to this Monday and including Sunday and wants to postpone their journey due to storm damage can travel later. The company announced on Sunday that the train connectivity for these tickets has been removed. According to a spokesperson, it is not yet possible to estimate the extent to which traffic will be affected.

On Sunday, several long-haul routes in the south were affected. Trains were cancelled, for example, on the Munich-Nuremberg-Berlin, Stuttgart-Mannheim-Frankfurt and Karlsruhe-Stuttgart-Grailsheim-Nuremberg and Karlsruhe-Stuttgart-Ulm-Augsburg-Munich routes.