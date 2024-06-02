Iran’s Ex-President Ahmadinejad Wants To Become President – News

June 2, 2024

Iran's Ex-President Ahmadinejad Wants To Become President

  • Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Iran’s former president and hardliner, has contested the new elections.
  • According to Iranian media, the 67-year-old politician registered with the Ministry of Interior in the capital, Tehran.
  • Following the death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, a succession election will be held on June 28.

During his tenure (2005–2013), Ahmadinejad came under international criticism, particularly for his anti-Semitic statements. Recently, the former president was surprisingly critical of the government. According to observers, he may have lost favor with state officials.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad: President of Iran from 2005 to 2013.

Iran will elect a new president on June 28 after the accidental death of Ibrahim Raisi. Candidates can apply for election till Monday. According to the state broadcaster, around 20 candidates have been registered so far. A powerful regulatory body made up of Islamic clerics and lawyers, called the Guardian Council, then determines the suitability of applicants. As a result, citizens can usually only choose from a pool of candidates who are loyal to the system. In Iran, unlike many other countries, the president is not the head of state, but the head of government. Real power rests with the religious leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Record low turnout

Many in Iran are disillusioned by political repression, economic crisis and failed reform efforts in recent decades and have lost hope in major domestic political changes. In the fall of 2022, nationwide protests erupted against Islamic rule after the death of a young Kurdish woman, Zina Masa Amini. This year’s parliamentary elections saw an unprecedented 40 percent voter turnout.


SRF 4 News, June 2, 2024, 10 am ;


