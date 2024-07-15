Thomas Matthew Crooks: Blackrock never got paid extra for advertising

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old who shot and killed Donald Trump, didn’t earn an extra salary in a BlackRock ad two years ago.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old gunman who shot and killed US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday, had a cameo in an ad for international investment firm BlackRock. The company announced this on Monday.

The 2022 ad was filmed at Bethel Park High School, where Crooks was a student at the time. BlackRock, whose vice president is Swiss banker Philippe Hildebrandt, took the position as part of a series aimed at managing teachers’ retirement savings. The scene takes place in a classroom with a real teacher in the main role and some real students as extras.

As the world’s largest asset manager revealed to “CBS MoneyWatch,” the Trump shooter was not hired as an actor. He – and all the other students – were not paid for an appearance that lasted just a few seconds.

“We will make all videos available to the relevant authorities and have removed the video from circulation out of respect for the victims,” ​​BlackRock announced. The company condemned the violence at the political rally.

“The attempted assassination of former President Trump is despicable. “We are grateful that he was not seriously injured and think of all the innocent bystanders affected by this horrific act, especially the man who was killed,” Blackrock said in a statement.